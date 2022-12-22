17 distilleries and a funeral

Three whisky friends and I spent the pandemic dreaming of making a pilgrimage to Scotland, usually while sipping some sublime scotch.

The four of us, affectionately nicknamed the “Barbie Club” by one of our partners because we reminded her of children showing their Barbies, started in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth II passed away 10 days before our trip and was lying in state on the Royal Mile when we arrived. Of course, we had plans that day to be on the Mile visiting historic Edinburgh Castle and whisky shops. To make matters worse, our flat for the night was at the end of the Mile, and we literally had to ask the police to move barricades to get there.

It was a day to remember, being in Edinburgh when the world’s longest-reigning monarch passed by. The crowd was quiet and respectful. We also visited the famous Bow Bar and managed to wriggle into a few whisky shops.

Day two brought our first distillery visit, Deanston. This converted cotton mill has only been producing whisky since 1966. Brian, our tour guide, did an amazing job of hosting us and drawing samples directly from the casks on the warehouse floor, including a stunning 29-year-old whisky matured in an ex-port cask.

We next went to Glenturret, which bills itself as the oldest distillery in Scotland, operating since 1763. The distillery was recently purchased by Lalique, the French Crystal maker. They added a fantastic restaurant to the site, which earned a Michelin star in 2022. The service was exceptional, as was the food. After that amazing meal, we went on to Pitlochry, home of Blair Athol Distillery. Blair Athol is the main component in Bell’s blended whisky.

The next morning, we set off to GlenAllachie for a tasting, which I mentioned in last month’s issue. Then there was a stop at Aberlour distillery, where they kindly offered wee tastes of some of their shop exclusives. The afternoon brought an amazing tour and tasting at Benriach, where we browsed the rather amazing whisky library and tried some samples, including a 40-year-old single malt from my birth year, 1975! We stopped at Glen Moray, then enjoyed a delicious dinner at the Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin.

Afterward was one of the highlights of the entire trip – a private evening tasting at Independent Bottler Gordon and MacPhail. Our host Allanah expertly guided us through the five single malts she selected, including the showstopper, a 43-year-old Benromach from 1973.

The next day brought stops at Glenfiddich and Balvenie. I am often asked which one distillery tour someone should go on, and Balvenie is the answer. It’s in-depth without being touristy. It includes their barrel cooperage and one of the last active distillery malting floors in Scotland. It also includes barrel tasting and bottling in the warehouse and a tasting at the end. We also were able to stand inside the barley drying kiln. If you visit a distillery, that is what’s under the distinctive pagoda roof.

After lunch, we made our way to the Glenlivet estate, inside Cairngorms National Park. They welcomed us with the affectionately nicknamed “scotch tide pods.” The Glenlivet developed a seaweed-based pod that contained a whisky cocktail. It was a neat experience to pop one in my mouth. Like an adult gusher! The tasting included some stunning drams, including the 30-year-old cellar collection bottling.

The next day included a visit to Strathisla, one of the most picturesque distilleries in Scotland. We also enjoyed a fabulous private tour and tasting at GlenDronach. That night we ate in, an award-winning steak and ale pie from the butcher next door. I often hear people say that food in Scotland isn’t great, but I beg to differ! It’s so easy to find fresh, vibrant, local food.

Sunday was bittersweet, as it always is for me when I leave Speyside. We had a coffee and tour at Macallan in the morning, followed by a Cragganmore stop, Steve’s favorite. Then it was off west to the fishing town of Oban. We just made it to the Oban distillery before closing, followed by some amazing fresh seafood, including my first oyster.

Monday was to be a tour of Ben Nevis, but we were pretty tired of being in the car. It was also the day of the Queen’s funeral, so almost everything was closed. We canceled our Ben Nevis tour and stayed close to the rural farmhouse we rented. We enjoyed the cool weather hiking through the highlands.

On Tuesday we had to navigate a rarity in Scotland: a traffic jam caused by a truck spilling its load. There are no center lanes or shoulders off the main highways, so our only option was to turn around and take a back winding road through the hills. We just made it to Oban in time to get on our ferry for the day trip to the Isle of Mull to visit the Tobermory distillery. Since it’s an island full of fishing boats, we couldn’t resist the fresh seafood.

We had one more distillery to visit on our way back to Edinburgh. Glengoyne straddles the invisible line between the highlands and lowlands. The spirit is distilled in the highlands and then warehoused across the road in the lowlands. We stopped at a few more shops on the way back to Edinburgh and were so full of bottles that David and I were in the back seat literally surrounded by boxes. There are pictures, and we look like hoarders! We purchased so many bottles of scotch that we had to take two trips to the airport to get four guys and eight suitcases there. Lesson learned; next time rent a small van!

Our trip home was also eventful, because Steve and I caught some sort of bug or food poisoning the night before. Not a fun flight home.

It had been only three years since my last trip to Scotland, but I was amazed at the changes. The distilleries are doing a fantastic job of planning for the burgeoning whisky tourism industry. I also noticed a huge increase in the diversity of hosts. No longer the bastion of older white men, we had more women hosts than men, and many not from the U.K. We even met an American from Texas working at The Glenlivet! She is living my retirement dream of moving to Scotland and giving distillery tours.

I could spend hours talking about the beautiful scenery, great weather and food, friendly people and delicious whisky in Scotland. Time to pour a dram and dream about going back!