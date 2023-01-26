World premiere of 'Predictor' coming to Carson Theater Feb. 10-19

When 26-year-old Meg Crane worked at a pharmaceutical company in New Jersey, back in 1967, she had the audacity to go home one evening and quietly begin cobbling together a piece of magic. An eye dropper, test tube, mirror. All nestled inside the clear plastic box that once held paper clips on her desk.

A product designer at Organon Pharmaceuticals, the young woman named her invention Predictor – a mind-blowing gadget that would allow a woman to peer inside her own body and discover if she was pregnant in two short hours – instead of waiting on her physician for up to two months.

Crane asked company managers – all men – to consider the blasphemous concept of producing the very first at-home pregnancy test.

They said “no.”

Some drug company executives questioned whether women could be trusted with their own testing. They feared the chance of antagonizing doctors. One manager refused to work on such an immoral project. Another envisioned hysterical, pregnant women who became so distraught they jumped off bridges.

Eventually this fierce woman convinced an entire company of men to manufacture her modern invention, but only after she was pressured to sign away her rights to the discovery – for $1– obliterating any recognition of her work.

Until now.

More than half a century later, this February the Angels Theatre Company in Lincoln will raise the curtain at the Johnny Carson Theater – on the world premiere of “Predictor,” a new play finally giving Crane her full due. And the 83-year-old woman who changed the world will be sitting in the audience, perhaps pondering the long and winding road that landed her there.

“I was upset at the time, but never really angry,” she said on a recent visit to Lincoln. “I was thrilled the at-home test actually might be something women could use … I knew this had to happen. Women had to be able to do this themselves. I never asked for money, because women I cared about – needed this product.”

Crane vividly recalls confronting a wall of hostile, male resistance. Yet she pushed ahead to quietly create her own prototype – later crashing a secret meeting where executives had packaged the at-home test in ridiculous tassels and gems, as opposed to Crane’s simple, sleek container.

And somehow in the middle of this crazy ordeal, she also met the love of her life – a lanky, company ad man who grasped the wisdom and beauty of the at-home test, as well as the wisdom and beauty of the woman who invented it.

“I never got the dollar, but I got Ira Sturtevant,” she said. “When he first walked into the boardroom, my heart went ka-boom. No, I never benefited financially … but I found my life partner.”

Eventually, Organon would indeed manufacture the test, though Predictor did not become available in the United States until 1977 – a decade after Crane had signed away her rights. Today, eight out of 10 women learn they are pregnant from a drugstore device.

Crane and Sturtevant, meanwhile, ultimately formed their own advertising firm, took their own path and led a happy life. Sturtevant died in 2008.

Life took a surprise turn for Crane in 2016, when – after an earlier news article about pregnancy tests had not even mentioned the true inventor – the New York Times ran a corrected story finally crediting the right woman.

Under the headline, “Could Women Be Trusted With Their Own Pregnancy Tests?” – Times reporter Pagan Kennedy wrote: “Ms. Crane’s story offers a lesson about the social and political forces that can keep even trusted and easy-to-use medical tools out of the hands of patients, and especially the hands of young female patients. An entire crowd of chemists, biologists and engineers made the technology possible. But it took Ms. Crane – a Greenwich Village artist – to grasp the meaning of the device, and to fight for it.”

The surprises continued. After the story was published, playwright Jennifer Blackmer opened the newspaper one day and was mesmerized by the story. Just as Crane knew the at-home test had to be made, Blackmer knew a play had to be written.

A teacher at Ball State University and an accomplished playwright, Blackmer found something life-affirming in Crane’s story.

“I could actually see the play in my head … Meg had the chutzpah to crash a board meeting filled with guys,” Blackmer said. “You have to consider the balls that took … I am honored to tell her story – and to be granted permission to do it in a way that is very me, to do it with joy and laughter.”

The play was finished and ready to debut in 2019, but then the world – and the theater – suddenly shut down. Three years later, “Predictor” found new life and a new home in Lincoln when the playwright reconnected with an old friend from graduate school, Timothy Scholl – now executive artistic director of Angels Theatre Company.

“This is an important story – especially now, given the times – a story far too important to lose,” Scholl said. “And Jen was the absolute right person to write it.”

The entire action of the play literally takes place in about three seconds, opening with Crane ready to give away her rights, and closing as she signs the papers. In between those two moments, the audience zigzags through time via the lens of TV game shows, vintage commercials, Crane’s childhood, love story, invention.

As opening night draws near, however, Scholl hopes to highlight one specific miracle: “The first time the world will ever see this play is in Lincoln, Nebraska. And Meg Crane will be in the audience to see her story told for the first time.”

Crane says – play or not – she remembers 1967 with great clarity: a time when a woman’s right to abortion was still five years away and 26 states barred single women from obtaining birth control, a time when the first woman ran the Boston Marathon but only revealed her gender later (at which time an official tried to tear the number off her back).

“And I remember when I first saw those test tubes in the lab and was told they were pregnancy tests from doctor’s offices. I could immediately see the possibility – how you could turn it into a home test … I was working on cosmetics at the time, but this was so much more important. I knew somebody had to make it.”

Crane has no regrets.

“I think about everything happening with women’s rights today, and I do hope people in the audience can put themselves in my position … I hope they understand that sometimes we do things for the greater good. We do things in our lives, not for us, but for all the other women of the world.”

Blackmer’s fondest hope for the play is that audience members fall in love with Crane, “really root for her, while recognizing this was a woman coming to terms with a very difficult choice. My hope is that the audience asks themselves, ‘What would I have done?’”

The playwright notes how much we take for granted today. “When you imagine a time when women were not able to find out what was going on inside their own bodies … I want this play to be a celebration of Meg as a person. Not just about what she did, but about who she is. The resilience and persistence that she demonstrated. A positive view of women in the world. A recognition that activism doesn’t have to be about bra burning and marching .... It can be quiet. It can be about how we live our lives.”