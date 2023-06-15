With paintings and photographs of rivers, lithographs and sculptures about the Dust Bowl, pictures of flooded towns, dams and spillways and a couple abstractions, the Great Plains Art Museum examines “Water in a Dry Land.”

The exhibition, drawn from the museum’s permanent collection, doesn’t have a tight thesis, nor is it hung chronologically, by medium or subject matter.

Instead it combines pieces, which range from Hopi artist Milland Lomakema’s symbolic “Bear & Kachina Migration Patterns” to Herman Schwabe’s 1872 “Nebraska from the Iowa Side,” a painting of early Omaha seen from across the Missouri River, and a series of Michael Farrell photographs of the large dams on the North Platte River in Wyoming.

“The exhibition only touches on the surface of the complex issues that surround water on the Great Plains,” according to the exhibition statement. “The purpose of ‘Water in a Dry Land’ is to prompt visitors to contemplate water’s importance in our world and how we can all be better stewards of that vital resource.”

Such contemplation is unavoidable when seeing the pair of Robert Riggs’ circa 1941 lithographs — “Dust Storm” with a family, possessions loaded onto a horse-drawn wagon, walking and riding away from the giant black cloud behind them, and Jeff Gottfried’s 2020 “Dust Bowl” bronze of a cowboy leaning into the wind, holding onto his hat, his face covered with a bandana.

Could it happen again? With drought and climate change, maybe.

Similarly eye catching and thought provoking is Terence Duran’s 1951 “The Sunken City (Republican City Underwater),” an otherworldly imagined view of a gothic town that was submerged by a reservoir.

It inevitably brings to mind proposed water projects like the “big lake” on the Platte River near Ashland and their impact on the towns and area around them.

At the same time, Farrell’s striking black-and-white ‘90s photos of Lake McConaughy’s Kingsley Dam, the Pathfinder Dam and canyon spillway, the Glendo Power Plant, and an 1886-1888 painting of the water-operated “Kearney Power House” examine the “management” and use of rivers, whose flow is now threatened by drought, climate change and over appropriation.

And Augustus Dunbar’s “Spring Flood, Platte River,” a 1958 plein air painting that depicts a flooded tree-filled area around the river, a Farrell photograph of “Oak Creek at 25th Road East of U” from the day the rains began that created the 2019 flood, and Erin Jones Graf’s “Nebraska Strong” painting of a submerged area from that flood examine the devastation too much water can bring.

Irrigation, another primary use of water in the Plains and in particular Nebraska, turns up in Charles Guildner’s 1992 black-and-white photo “High as an Elephant’s Eye,” which captures a stand of corn near Kearney with siphon irrigation down its rows; and in Kendall McMinimy’s wall-sized 1996 abstraction “Aggrandizement 1,” which uses giant acrylic paint circles in greys and blues to represent the movement of a center pivot.

The other abstraction is one of the most compelling pieces in the show – Christina McPhee’s 1999 “Quivira West Wind/West Side,” a gestural abstraction that alludes to the movement of water to a central blue splotch.

It shares a wall with a couple of my favorite pieces in the show – Roger Bruhn’s 1993 photograph of “Chimney Rock from Faucus Springs,” which captures the landmark in the distance over the placid pond created by the springs; and Hal Holoun’s 1999 impressionistic “Niobrara River Painting” with light flooding on the river scene from behind a cloud.

There are plenty of other associations that can be made among the works in the show – photographs of a stock tank, cattle at a Sandhills pond and a striking silhouette of horses “Watering” at a lake.

As always, “Water in a Dry Land” can simply be viewed as a grouping of objects with similar subject matter, some which are visually impressive and beautiful. But, with some thought, the exhibition creates an examination of the region’s most important, and to some measure life-giving, natural resource, how water has been used and the implications for the future.

“Water in a Dry Land” is on view at the Great Plains Art Museum, 1155 Q St., through July 8.