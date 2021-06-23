True Dance & Company premieres 'Alice in Wonderland' ballet

"Alice in Wonderland" premiered at the Lied Center of Performing Arts May 27-28. Lincolnite Shari True, well-known choreographer of children's ballets, created this original version based on the classic tale written by Lewis Carroll in 1865.

Characters fell down the rabbit hole in a twisted adventure, as "Alice," danced by Josie Filmore, 18, of Lincoln, journeyed through the dreamlike magical wonderland presented by True Dance & Company in this 2021 adaptation.

With a cast of over 120 area dancers, the ballet featured Whitney Tomes, 16, of Pius X High School as the mysterious "Mad Hatter," Elizabeth Friend, a junior at Lincoln Christian, playing the frantic "White Rabbit" role, and Maggie Oulianova, 17, dancing the fierce "Queen of Hearts."

Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, played by Ayla Brosman and Grace Fry, were showstoppers as the silly pair who met Alice and took her to the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. The ballet featured many scenes both breathtaking and hilarious as tiny mushrooms danced, colorful hedgehogs tumbled and the march of the cards feared the ruthless Queen.