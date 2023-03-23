I was sitting with my mother, Jan McMullen, indulging in one of her decadent cinnamon rolls and a cup of coffee, when she announced that she wanted to go to Iceland to see the Northern Lights. With the recent passing of my father, we’d all started reconsidering our life’s priorities. With my mouth jammed with gooey sweet bread, I replied, “You should go. Immediately,” letting the sugar override any cautious sensibility.

She followed with, “Would you go with me?”

Being invited to accompany your mother to Iceland is no great hardship. A Nordic country situated in the North Atlantic and Arctic Ocean, and nestled close to Greenland, it has long been considered the land of “fire and ice” due to its constantly erupting volcanic plateau. Its rugged terrain is made of glaciers, mountains and glacier rivers, enveloped in a surprisingly warm climate due to the presence of the Gulf Stream.

In recent years, it’s become a bucket list item for many travelers. Add in its Viking folklore, the myths of “‘little people” and being one of the best places in the world to witness the Northern Lights, and our red-eye was an international catch-all for foreign visitors looking for a chance to experience its wonders.

My mother opted for an Icelandic tour, which included pre-organized plane and hotel reservations, an activity schedule, tour guide and some meals. Fresh off a six-hour flight – a latte and a warm cardamom bun to fortify us against jet lag – my mother, my brother’s way better half Michele Landry, myself and five other intrepid travelers headed off with tour guides Sandi and Svanur (a local Icelander) to traverse the small cobblestone streets of Old Town, stopping to see harbor views and historic Captain homes.

Our first stop was at the Harpa Concert Hall, a beautiful multi-level glass structure of light and beauty, where we were serenaded by a men’s choir like royal queens entering the throne room. (Just lucky coincidence, no royalty here.) Making a quick stop at Hallgrimskirkja Church, we saluted the statue of Lief Erickson before heading to the Wonders of Iceland, an Icelandic museum highlighting the long volcanic history, with a planetarium show explaining the Aurora Borealis phenomena. With a sky dome at the top level and cappuccinos to toast the 180-degree panoramic views, it was an attraction not to be missed.

True to our cabbie's warning of incoming storms, the next day started with rain. Svanur drove us along the southern coast, heading toward the black volcanic beaches of Vik. Along the way, we visited two famous waterfalls, Seljalandsfoss (in warmer weather you can walk behind the misty cascade) and Skógafoss, with an impressive 60-meter-high glacier runoff.

Afterward, we arrived at the iconic black beaches made famous in the “Game of Thrones” and the TV series “The Vikings,” as well as the famous stone formations Dyrhólaey and Reynisdrangar in the distance. With high winds and quickly eroding sand, high danger warnings were posted for sneaker waves that have been known to pull individuals out to sea. In slightly warmer weather, I could see myself taking a picnic and spending the day there, watching the crashing waves and imagining myself as a Viking queen awaiting her clansman arriving home.

We later dined at the Fjöruborðið restaurant in Stokkeseyri for a traditional meal of langoustine (similar to miniature Maine lobster) with potatoes and salad, paired with a glass of white wine.

We woke up Sunday with 60 mph gales that had the news informing parents they should hold on to small children. With that in mind, I tethered myself to my mom and Michele, and prayed that the previous day’s copious carb count gave us some extra gravitational pull.

Our first stop was to the Laxnes Horse Farm. Iceland’s iconic horses can only be found in Iceland. Small in stature, they are similar to a Shetland horse and were historically brought to the island by Vikings, adapting to the island’s rugged terrain.

After a bit of hay and some “pony selfies,” we took our lives in our hands by climbing an incline to peer into the icy depths of Kerið to see a volcanic crater. Due to the high winds, it took most of our strength to hold on to one another and the chain-link fence, and not lose my mother in something akin to Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.”

When Svanur dropped us off at the Fontana spa at Laugarvatn for a dip in geothermally heated outdoor baths while the storm raged on, I thought he’d devised a plan to get rid of us permanently. But to my surprise, we luxuriated in the heated mineral baths to warm up, and ate a luncheon of soup and rye bread, which is cooked by wrapping dough and placing it in boiling sand for 24 hours to bake.

Sunday was set aside for shopping in downtown Reykjavik, and that gave us one last chance to eat the famous cardamom buns before leaving. It also brings us to the subject of the elusive, sought-after Northern Lights. Final answer: We did not see them. (Insert big sigh here.) With the stormy forecast and extremely cloudy skies, there was no opportunity.

But my philosophy has always been that vacations are exactly what you make them. I traveled with my mother and Michele to Iceland; we braved economy class, listened to confrontational passengers, sunk our feet into the black beaches, and posed in front of Icelandic ponies and waterfalls as we braved high-velocity winds. I have never laughed so hard as while watching my mom wrangle with a wooden spa door in her swimsuit in gale-force winds, while I lay lounging in 100-degree thermally warmed water, yelling, “Put your back in it!” This is the stuff that reduces people to laughter over the Thanksgiving table with a glass of wine.

Or maybe that’s just my family.