Travel: Scenic byways across America await exploration

In a short time (hopefully), we will begin to feel comfortable taking planned road trips that have once again been delayed by the pandemic. When the urge to explore becomes safe, the lyric in the Willie Nelson song “On the Road Again” will carry more significance than ever. We will be “going places (we) have never been and seeing things (we) may never see again.”

While your plans may be for travel to a specific destination, a road trip need not be limited to getting to one location as fast as possible. Throughout America there are National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads, ready to introduce you to memorable adventures off the interstate while driving toward your primary destination.

The two road designations include a collection of 150 diverse tracks identified by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation as possessing intrinsic qualities that make each route particularly worthy of a driving experience.

A National Scenic Byway designation recognizes roads with one (or more) of six attributes contributing toward a unique travel experience. They must be scenic (natural and manmade), natural (undisturbed beauty), historic, recreational, archaeological or culturally significant.

All-American Roads meet the same criteria, but additionally must feature multiple qualities that are of national significance. Also, All-American Roads must be considered worthy as stand-alone destinations.

“These roads are truly unique,” says Doug Hecox, a spokesman with the Federal Highway Administration. “They are special routes that offer unequalled ways to enjoy different facets of America. Sadly, too few people know they exist.”

Hecox adds that this spring, 49 new byways will be added to the program, expanding the possibilities for off-the-grid travel as the pandemic dwindles.

Meanwhile, to get your “personal mental engine” started thinking about the possibilities, here is a sampling of the existing 150 federally recognized routes to whet your appetite for adventure as you get “on the road again.”

Acadia Byway

All-American Byway

Maine – 40 miles

This winding route snakes along the rugged Maine coastline before circumnavigating Acadia National Park. A notable stop includes Bar Harbor, a summer retreat for wealthy families such as the Rockefeller, Carnegie and Vanderbilt clans.

Most visitors also stop at a narrow granite cavern known as Thunder Hole. As high tidal waves push seawater into a narrow crevice, the water is catapulted 40 feet into the air, accompanied by a sound resembling a clap of thunder.

At 1,532-foot Cadillac Mountain, motivated morning people climb to the summit to be the first folks to see the sun rise over the United States.

Beartooth Scenic Byway

All-American Byway

Montana and Wyoming – 68 miles

Bearthooth is heralded as one of the most scenic drives in the United States. Travelers on this route can explore pristine alpine and mountain landscapes and lush forests all in the space of a few miles.

It is one of the highest and most rugged areas in the lower 48 states, with 20 peaks soaring over 12,000 feet in elevation and glaciers visible on the north flank of nearly every mountain peak. The road itself is the highest elevation highway in Wyoming (10,947 feet) and Montana (10,350 feet), and leads to the Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance.

Creole Nature Trail

All-American Highway

Louisiana – 180 miles

Often referred to as “Louisiana’s Outback,” the Creole Nature Trail is a journey into one of America’s “Last Great Wildernesses.” Alligators, over 400 bird species, marshlands teeming with life, 26 miles of natural Gulf of Mexico beaches, fishing, crabbing, Cajun culture and more await discovery along this route through the marshes of Louisiana.

Dinosaur Diamond Prehistoric Highway

National Scenic Byway

Colorado and Utah – 512 miles

If you have children interested in dinosaurs, this route encompasses one of the best areas in the world to find dinosaur fossils and for the public to see what paleontologists have uncovered. Key attractions include active quarries where you can watch paleontologists search for fossils embedded in stone, backcountry sites where you can view dinosaur fossils and footprints, and museums that display fossils, replicas and information about dinosaurs.

Nearby “side trips” include Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway

National Scenic Byway

Colorado and New Mexico – 565 miles

The Santa Fe Trail was one of America’s first trade routes. Operating between 1821 and 1880, it was critical to westward expansion, and remnants can still be seen along the byway. The byway partially follows the route and passes Fort Union National Monument, where 170-year-old wagon ruts are still visible. Other points of interest include stage stops, trading posts (Brent’s Old Fort), pictographs and the longest dinosaur track in North America.

The Great River Road

National Scenic Byway

Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin – 3,000 miles

This byway twists and turns through 10 states as it meanders vertically through the center of the nation. It follows the entire route of the iconic Mississippi River from its Minnesota source at Lake Itasca to where it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Along the byway, there are thousands of places to visit, and more than 70 official interpretive centers such as museums and historical sites, as well as charming, small river towns and one-of-a-kind mom and pop restaurants. There is plenty of nature, too, with options for camping, hiking and kayaking in parks along the way.

Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway

All-American Road

California and Oregon – 500 miles

Several scenic days await exploration along this route connecting Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lava Beds National Monument and Tule Lake National Monument.

Crater Lake National Park, which is one of America's first National Parks, is also on the route. The violent eruption of the Mt. Mazama volcano 7,700 years ago was 42 times as powerful as the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington State. Lava flows sealed the bottom of the caldera, creating Crater Lake, the seventh-deepest lake in the world. Along the route, a 33-mile drive around the rim of the lake offers spectacular views.

The scenic byway also passes numerous mountain communities as it traverses the dramatic volcanic landscapes.

Washington Heritage Trail

National Scenic Byway

West Virginia – 136 miles

Rich in historical attractions, this trip passes 21 National Register Historic Districts and 126 National Register Historic Sites. The trail forms a loop through West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle and traces the footsteps of George Washington’s life in the area.

For information on all 150 National Scenic Byways and All American Roads, visit:

