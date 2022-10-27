Travel: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has a problem.

The first exhibit a visitor encounters traces the origin of the toe-tapping music using historic black-and-white recordings of unknown but influential musicians, and the film is so mercerizing, it is difficult to move on to the rest of the museum.

For example, in just one brief segment, the classic song “Hound Dog” is shown being performed by Big Mama Thornton, followed by the version made famous by Elvis Presley two years later.

But there are six floors of museum exhibits to discover.

Next are several circular kiosks, each with a television screen displaying album covers from 100 “one hit wonders” – those musicians who enjoyed fleeting fame for one song but never followed up with another successful hit. Visitors just need to touch an album on the screen to hear the original recording and read a synopsis about the singer.

Ever since the Rock Hall opened, there has been a stand-alone Elvis Presley exhibit. Each year, new artifacts are sent in from Graceland, an agreement that keeps the exhibit constantly changing. A 15-minute film about the singer produced exclusively for the Hall presents his life story, with celebrities like Bruce Springfield commenting on what Elvis meant to rock and roll.

A museum docent told us that one of Elvis’ automobiles can always be found on display at the exhibit, whether it be his big purple 1975 Lincoln Continental, or his red and gold SuperTrike motorcycle that is currently on display. A placard reveals that Elvis’ attraction to flashy cars seemed to stem from growing up poor as the son of a truck driver in Mississippi. When his fame was just beginning to grow, he used a $5,000 advance to buy his mother a pink Cadillac.

A small theater continually shows a 30-minute film with performing highlights of American Bandstand, the 1952 to 1989 television program of music performance and dance emceed by Dick Clark. Each performer/band is introduced as their latest release is held up by Clark, and then they sing directly into the camera as if they are giving a private performance. Afterward, Clark briefly interviews them. In one episode, Clark introduces the Jackson Five, including 9-year-old Michael Jackson, as a “family destined for great things.”

Another theater presents a film titled “Backstage Stories,” which showcases what goes on backstage and the hard work it takes to put on a rock and roll concert.

Other exhibits include a section devoted to the Legends of Rock and Roll, such as the Supremes, Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles and Guns N’ Roses. Glass-enclosed 15-by-30 foot showcases display costumes worn by the singers, instruments used, and in most cases, their original handwritten lyrics.

Acknowledging that many rock and roll singers began as informal “garage bands,” the museum recently added a new area named “The Garage.” Anyone can wander through the area, but aspiring musicians can select and pick up an instrument to play, stand in front of a television in several three-sided rooms, and play and sing as their likeness appears in front of a video of an adoring crowd. Larger rooms for drummers and groups are enclosed behind see-through garage doors.

Since opening in 1986, the Hall has introduced new classes of inductees selected by ballots sent to 900 industry professionals. The four award categories are:

• Performers: These are artists who have changed the world of rock with their mastery and artistic vision. (Artists and bands are not eligible until 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.)

• The Ahmet Ertegun Award: Named for the founder of Atlantic Records, this honor recognizes those behind the scenes who have helped advance rock and roll. Included are songwriters, disc jockeys and other industry professionals.

• The Early Influence Award: This category honors the earliest pioneers whose music eventually gave birth to rock and roll.

• Musical Excellence: Recipients are those who have changed the course of the ever-evolving rock and roll art form through artistic innovation.

New inductees are displayed in a gallery, where samples of each award are displayed year by year and inscribed with the award winner’s signature. For rock and roll aficionados, the first class of performers is likely not a surprise. Included are Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.

A theater that is part of the Hall of Fame exhibit captures the excitement of a Rock Hall of Fame induction night when each inductee performs. During the induction performance of Stevie Wonder in 1989, he was overcome with emotion at the honor being bestowed upon him and could not continue for several moments while the band continued to play.

Throughout each year, new exhibits are added, replacing what was there.

Not readily mentioned in the promotional fliers advertising the museum is the fact that the building on the shore of Lake Erie was designed by renowned architect I. M. Pei, who died in 2019 at age 102. A tour guide told us the geometric forms and cantilevered spaces were designed to resemble the shape of a table-top record player, and with a little imagination the similarity can be visualized.

Because of the upbeat tempo of the music that can be heard through earphones at every exhibit, a self-guided tour is like few other museum experiences. It is not unusual to see people dancing, or singing along, and everyone seems to be continually smiling.

The only problem is that since I left, too many long-forgotten songs have been popping into my head one after another – for weeks.

For more information, visit www.rockhall.com.