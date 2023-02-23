Arriving after an overnight flight from Miami into Santiago, Chile for the start of a 13-day travel adventure to the Patagonia region of South America, the greeting by our smiling smarTours guide was welcoming, but ominous.

“We call earthquakes our ‘national dance,’” Jorge Jorquerra informed us. “We average 2,000 a year due to several faults and tectonic plates in the area, but most are not noticeable.” Then Jorquerra cautioned what action to take in our hotel if one did occur.

Jorquerra’s second “welcome” was a different caution.

“Santiago has been experiencing several weeks of demonstrations in reaction to increased subway fares and other economic issues,” he explained. “If we encounter any demonstrators, listen to me carefully, and I will tell you what we will do.”

Thankfully, the day was uneventful, and our group of eight was able to enjoy a city tour of the largest metropolitan area in Chile with 6 million residents.

A notable highlight was Mercado Central, an immense conglomeration of vendor stalls under an Eiffel Tower-like, wrought-iron canopy erected in1872. Hundreds of vendors were chopping, weighing and wrapping all kinds of weird, and sometimes identifiable, fish. It was a memorable experience of smells, sights and wet, slippery floors in what National Geographic has described as one of the top 10 food markets in the world.

The next day, we flew to the small southern Chilean town of Punta Arenas and were met by Patricia Estivill, our smarTours guide for the Patagonia portion of the trip. “Nature rules in Patagonia,” she said.

We were not disappointed. An hour boat ride took us to remote Magdalena Island, where we spent several hours walking among a colony of Magellanic penguins, dodging nests of eggs among birds that showed no fear of humans. Standing about 2 feet tall, they are the largest of the warm-weather penguins.

Extraordinary wildlife sightings were the norm the next few days. Pink flamingos, wild llama-like animals known as guanacos, flightless and ostrich-like nandus, soaring Andean condors and gray fox were seen frequently.

Trips to glaciers high in the Andes

Puerto Natales, Chile was the embarkation point for several trips to glaciers high in the Andes, or as Estivill described them, “white nature.”

A boat ride to the Serrano Glacier in O’Higgins National Park was sadly notable for the fact that it has receded by seven miles over the last 50 years.

A second boat excursion to Upsala Glacier navigated within 50 feet of 200-foot waterfalls cascading into the lake. Next, we passed the brilliant blue hanging Glacier Balmaceda, which ends before reaching the water. Passing through a field of icebergs, we reached Upsala, rising majestically 400 feet above the lake.

On the return, we enjoyed a choice of orange juice or whiskey, cooled by crystal clear chunks of glacier ice thousands of years old.

Traveling from Chile into Argentina through a remote border checkpoint high in the Andes, we entered the desolate grassland region of Patagonia.

At a roadside sign for the Chali-Aike estancia (ranch), smarTours had arranged a visit at the home of local sheep farmer Thomas Sanchez. The history of Chali-Aike dates to 1908, when family patriarch Juan Angus Martin emigrated from Scotland and purchased 2,000 sheep in Chile. Over the next two years, he shepherded the flock over the Andes into Argentina and to Chali-Aike.

Today, Chali-Aike is home to 4,000 sheep grazing on 50,000 acres.

We were first treated to a tour of the home, followed by a lunch of lamb cooked on an open fire. Next was a sheep-shearing demonstration in the shearing shed. As the shearer methodically worked, we were surprised when what appeared to be a clump of loose fleece on the floor was hoisted into the air in one piece as if it were a wool blanket. Laid out on a “wool table,” different areas of the fleece were sorted and placed in the appropriate wool bin to be sold.

From the town of El Calafate, Argentina, an excursion took us to see the brilliant blue Perito Moreno Glacier where it meets the turquoise glacial water of the Lago Argentino in Los Glaciares National Park. With a wall of ice rising 200 feet, this enormous mass of ice stretches three miles across at its terminus, covers 121 square miles and is 20 miles long.

A steel grate catwalk parallels the face of Perito for two miles, offering different observation points while climbing into and out of the Patagonia forest as if it were a walkable zip line.

About every 10 minutes, the glacier calved off sections of soon-to-be icebergs. A sound like a clap of thunder forewarned a chunk of ice was separating from the glacier, followed by the sound of the ice crashing into the lake with a frightening splash.

We stayed nearby in the small town of El Calafate, which has several “ice bars” where the bar, glasses, tables, stools and walls are all solid ice. Coats and gloves are provided. Due to the extreme cold, a visit can only last 30 minutes, but admission includes an open bar.

Buenos Aires, a city of 16 million people

A three-hour flight from El Calafate took us to Buenos Aires, where smarTours guide Nicolas Patti surprised us with the knowledge the city had an enormous population of 16 million people.

The leading tourist attraction is the Recoleta Cemetery where over 6,400 statue-festooned, above-ground mausoleums are the gravesites for some of Argentina’s most celebrated citizens. Included among the labyrinth of side-by-side crypts laid out along narrow passageways are those of Eva Perón and several Argentinian presidents. CNN has identified the graveyard as one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world.

The tango originated in Buenos Aires, the result of the influences of Native South Americans and African and European immigrants, and cozy cabarets throughout the city celebrate the dance with nightly performances.

Patti accompanied us to the El Viejo Almacen cabaret where dancers, musicians and singers entertained us for 90 minutes with a history of the dance and a variety of creative tangos. With the men wearing fedoras tilted and almost covering their eyes, and the women in elegant dresses that hugged their bodies, the stern-faced couples ricocheted around the stage in elaborate, sensuous moves.

We left feeling tired from just watching the invigorating performance. It was a good start to prepare for sleep on our overnight return to the United States.

If you go, check out https://smartours.com/americas/