Provincetown offers variety of experiences for curious travelers

Whatever your preconception is of Provincetown, Massachusetts, it is almost surely incomplete. The tiny town of 3,000 permanent residents, situated at the very tip of Cape Cod, and which swells to 60,000 between June and August, harbors an infinite variety of experiences for a curious traveler.

The east end of town was the location of the first artist colony in the United States, and continues to be home to numerous galleries featuring work by mostly local artists. The creative people began arriving in the late 1800s, lured by the remoteness, stark beauty and colors of the seaside landscape featuring thousands of acres of white dunes speckled with scrub oak bent by the wind, green seagrasses and the natural cranberry bogs that exist where the aquifer comes up through the sand.

The 60-plus art galleries are concentrated along the east end of Commercial Street, where it is not unusual to find a gallery at street level, another on the second floor and a third in the basement, all in the same 1900-era building. Look carefully, and there might be another one down the alley.

On the west side of Provincetown, at the opposite end of Commercial Street, is a residential area featuring a remarkable parade of historic homes. The history of the homes and their most notable occupants are amply described in a free Historic Provincetown Walking Tour brochure.

Beside legendary occupants such as Norman Mailer and Eugene O’Neill, as well as a profusion of famous sea captains and explorers, several are identified as “floaters” by a white-on-blue plaque depicting a house aboard a scow on the sea. Beginning in 1818, each home had been built on a spit of land several miles offshore surrounded by water teeming with fish, and occupied by fishermen and their families. As the fishing grounds depleted by the late 1860s, 40 of the homes were salvaged and “floated” into town.

At the western end of Commercial Street is a very small park in the middle of a roundabout, commemorating the spot where the Mayflower landed in 1620 with approximately 120 passengers and crew members, before sailing on a few weeks later to the much better-known and second landing at Plymouth Rock.

To commemorate the Cape Cod landing of the Mayflower, a 252-foot granite monument was erected in 1910 on a hill overlooking Provincetown. To say it dominates the skyline in a community where few buildings are more than 30 feet high is an understatement. Modeled as a replica of the 14th century Torre di Mangia in Siena, Italy, the tower functions as an “exclamation point” at the tip of the Cape, ensuring people remember this is where the settling of America actually commenced. In fact, the Mayflower Compact, a set of rules for self-governance, was conceived here in the Provincetown harbor.

Sandwiched between the art galleries and the residential homes, Commercial Street becomes a plethora of unique shops and restaurants housed in buildings dating to the late 1880s, many backing up to Provincetown harbor. While there are tourist fudge and souvenir shops, many of the stores are one-of-a-kind. For example, the Marine Specialties Store is identified by a bin of colorfully painted buoys on the street, followed by a bin of $5 T-shirts with a sign saying they are $2 if you “find a hole in one.”

Browsing further into the depths of the one-person-width aisles, the store becomes a costume shop before morphing into a cuckoo selection of merchandise from authentic, historically significant swords, to Ruth Bader Ginsberg hand puppets in a rack with Tibetan prayer flags made in Nepal. Look up, and a suspended museum of nautical antiques dangles just above your head.

Few tourists visit the town library on Commercial Street, thus missing one of the most unusual reading rooms found in any library in the world. On the second floor, surrounded by bookcases, a 66-foot-long (but still half-scale) replica of the 1905 schooner Rose Dorothea pierces the walls, while the mast goes up through the ceiling and into the steeple of what used to be a church in the 1860 building. Instead of a ship-in-a-bottle, this is a ship-in-a-library!

The commercial section of Commercial Street might also be the premier “people watching” spot in America, made all the more enjoyable by many restaurants featuring street-side, under-umbrella tables, and a village that prides itself on being a community where everyone is welcomed and accepted “as they are.” Rainbow flags and banners compete with American flags. Families with kids on their fathers’ shoulders, and men and women with colorful art in their hair are as abundant as the shirtless bicycle riders and pedicabs that ramble down in the opposite direction of automobiles traveling the narrow (supposedly) one-way street.

Another distinctive section of Provincetown (or “P-Town” as it is often called) consists of the thousands of acres of sand dunes that surround the beach community and make up the Cape Cod National Seashore, now protected from development. Art’s Dune Tours has been offering hour-long trips into the acres of sand for over 70 years. Guides present information about the flora and fauna and a history of the dunes while traveling over the undulating mounds of sand in four-wheel-drive SUVs.

The tours also pass near some of the oceanfront shacks that were erected on the dunes beginning in the 1920s. Reportedly using the flotsam of washed-up shipwrecks, the flimsy but still-standing abodes were an appealing oasis to many artists and writers who were attracted to the spartan solitude they found inspiring while writing or painting. Playwright Eugene O'Neill, Jack Kerouac, e. e. cummings, Norman Mailer and Jackson Pollock have all resided in the shacks.

Nineteen dune shacks remain in what is now a historic district, and 18 are owned by the National Park Service, while one is still privately owned. Today, anyone is welcome to enter a lottery for an opportunity to reside for a week in one of the shacks, which have no electricity, running water or plumbing.

For the adventurous, there is no lack of water-based options in Provincetown. Seal- and whale-watching tours leave from MacMillan Pier at the center of town. Kayaks and paddleboards can be rented, and guests are welcomed aboard the 1925 schooner Hindu and the Bay Lady II for daily sailings in the harbor. Powerboats and sailboats can be rented, and many yachts at the town marina offer deep-sea fishing.

Nighttime ghost tours have no end of scary stories to relate with an inventory of hundreds of pre-1900-era buildings and an equal number of shipwrecks just off the coast. Bicycle rentals are abundant with some paved trails winding though the dune fields.

If none of those options are appealing, Mooncusser Tattoo offers several six-week tattoo and piercing instructional summer camps.

For more information, visit info@ptownchamber.com.