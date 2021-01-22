Photographing wildlife in and around Lincoln

Many locations make an excellent one-day outing, including Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, Mound City, Missouri. It is well worth the two-hour drive to see both a large variety of species, and also, huge numbers within many of those species. In late 2020 and early 2021, an estimated 600 bald eagles fed on waterfowl, fish and small mammals. Again, lenses ranging from 300-600 mm are highly recommended, as well as a monopod and/or tripod. With so many subjects to photograph, it’s difficult to take an eye away from the viewfinder!

Be prepared well in advance. Make sure you take fully charged batteries, have lots of card space (don’t forget to format your cards!) and select the settings best suited for the subjects at hand, such as continuous autofocus for moving subjects, the best picture style (landscape, faithful or vivid) and a mode that will get you the image you want. Burst mode is a must – events can happen quickly, and capturing several images in a sequence can often get you the unexpected.

Photographic opportunities abound close to home – get an early start, and the subjects will be “bright-eyed” and “bushy-tailed” and ready to be captured!

Dr. Photo – aka John Keller – operates a full-service photography studio and gallery at Studio 5 in the Mission Arts Building in Lincoln. He also teaches introductory and advanced courses in Digital Photography, Cellphone and Tablet Photography and Editing at Doane College in Lincoln, and for the OLLI program at UNL. He offers single and group digital photography and editing lessons. Email your digital photography and computer questions to: doctorphoto1@gmail.com.

