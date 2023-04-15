With the Lincoln city election set for May 2, debates across the country on voting rights and continuing assaults on democracy, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” an exhibition at the Nebraska History Museum, could not be better timed or more resonant.

Developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution, the exhibition fills the museum’s third floor, tracing the country’s history of democracy from the 1700s through the 2016 presidential election through a combination of videos, text panels, reproductions of paintings, political cartoons, and documents and artifacts from campaign torches from the 1800s to a Trump/Pence bumper sticker.

Arranged chronologically, the exhibition opens with a 1747 map of North America, the canvas to be covered by the democracy of the republic that would be born there some three decades later. A picture of England’s King George I and an 18th century-like wig of human hair set the stage for the American Revolution, one of its opening moments captured in a reproduction of Paul Revere’s famous engraving of the Boston Massacre.

A wall-sized Declaration of Independence and arguments made at the Constitutional Convention of 1787, which can be read by visitors on large cards, and a video of how the constitution was created provide the history lesson of the first portion of the exhibition.

Then, it moves into voting, delineating the history of the ballot — literally, with examples from the 1800s, a piece of a voting machine and a ballot box, along with the expansion of voting rights, moving into campaigning from the 1800s onward.

As a collector of pre-1980 political material, particularly campaign buttons, I was drawn to the cases that display buttons, bumper stickers and other ephemera dating back to William McKinley. The cases include some pieces like a Hillary Clinton button depicting her as a World War II “Rosie The Riveter,” and it was heartening to see a half-dozen buttons from my collection in the cases.

A wall of video monitors playing campaign ads, from Dwight D. Eisenhower’s cartoon of a trumpet-playing GOP elephant on the march to dueling clips from Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race, is particularly engaging and enlightening. The videos show the changes in tone and presentation of political advertising while playing some of the most famous, and infamous, ads, including Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Daisy Girl,” Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” and George H.W. Bush’s “Willie Horton.”

Campaigning and voting, of course, aren’t the entirety of democracy, and the exhibition devotes sections to lobbying, with political cartoons lampooning lobbyists and politicians, and on “Petitioning with Your Feet,” which includes a collection of protest signs from across the decades.

In its final section, the exhibition asks questions that have largely remained unchanged since the nation’s founding: queries like “How Diverse Should the Citizenry Be?” and “Do We Need a Shared National Identity?”

There’s no attempt to definitively answer those questions. But the displays about immigration and the process to obtain citizenship, with the rights and responsibilities of citizens, suggest that the answer to the first is diversity should be unlimited.

An 1837 copy of Mason Locke Weems’ “The Life of George Washington,” the first biography of “the Father of Our Country,” and a discussion of Uncle Sam seem to answer the second with a resounding “yes.”

And the entirety of “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” shows how the national identity as a bastion of democracy that’s now under siege has broadened why it should be preserved.

