Parks advocates, city of Lincoln campaign to keep Wilderness wild

Imagine strolling on what may have been trails forged by Native Americans, experiencing the golden light from a Nebraska sunrise through the treetops of massive bur oaks and cottonwoods bordering the rushing waters of Salt Creek. You hear the call of a red-tailed hawk, the splashing of beavers, and see the flash of a red fox or a fawn chasing its mother.

This is the beauty of Wilderness Park, Lincoln’s largest public park. The seven-mile, linear, 1,472-acre woodland is nestled just west of the Jamaica North Trail along Salt Creek from Van Dorn Street to Saltillo Road. The park features 31 miles of hiking, cycling and horse trails within its naturally wooded landscape. The hiking trail was designated part of the National Recreation Trails Program in 1977.

Lincoln’s wildest park does not fit neatly into conventional definitions of parks and wilderness areas, but its uniqueness is what makes it special. For years, Wilderness Park’s dense forest, meadows and creek beds have protected Lincoln from serious flooding. Hikers, cyclists, bird watchers, horseback riders and other park visitors find solace and peace among the big bluestem, Dutchman’s breeches, trout lilies and a wide variety of flora, fauna, insects, birds and critters.

Lincolnites are fortunate to have such a unique opportunity to enjoy and appreciate a natural area so close to home.