Writing makes the world a better place. Think what the world would be like without the Gettysburg Address, Alexander Hamilton’s 51 essays or the Declaration of Independence. Words have power, and Larksong Writers Place wants to help bring them to fruition.

A community impact

Larksong Writers Place is a member-based organization operating out of a remodeled Cornhusker Bank building at 1600 N. Cotner Blvd. Larksong’s mission is to help shape the next generation of Midwestern writers and inspire people to create a better world through writing and storytelling. It does this through online and in-person writing events, workshops and book launches.

Larksong often hosts Nebraska authors, as well as authors from neighboring states and around the world, with the goal of cultivating a writing community here in Nebraska with connections that reach far beyond the state. Larksong’s workshop leaders and attendees come from all over the world, including Canada, Mexico, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

Larksong helps writers find a community by providing a physical or virtual space for them to find each other and grow together in their craft.

From weekend retreats to nonprofit

In 2015, Karen Shoemaker started offering weekend writing retreats called “Write on the River Retreats.” She hired different teachers to join her for each retreat, including Amy Hassinger, Teri Youmans, Linda Kallhoff and Twyla Hansen. When COVID-19 hit, the retreat went online.

“At first, we were going to cancel the retreat,” said Shoemaker. “But I was working with a group of women who had been meeting regularly for two years, and this retreat was the culmination of their time together as a catalyst group, and they didn’t want to just give up. So we went online.”

From that online retreat, “Kitchen Table Writing Workshops” were born. “And we just kept going,” said Shoemaker.

Larksong was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit soon after in November 2020, with Shoemaker as its founder and executive director. The first official Larksong event took place a month later. More than 500 writers joined Larksong’s events in its first year.

Since 2020, Larksong has held 19 writing classes and two monthly reading series. It has also hosted visiting writers on book tours from Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas and Canada, and celebrated National Poetry Month with a 30-Poets-in-30-Days event.

Last year, Larksong became an official “write in” host for National Novel Writing Month and capped off 2022 with its third annual Holiday Speed Writing and Reading Party.

Supporting writers as professionals

Larksong creates a meeting place for writers. The nonprofit supports writers of all levels by providing online and in-person MFA-level writing workshops, in-person open write times, author readings, writer meet-ups and more.

Open Write times, free for all members, offer writers a place to write away from home and its many distractions. There’s also Coffee Hour Meet & Greets, including Larksong’s newest group that focuses on speculative fiction. This unique collection of sci-fi, fantasy and horror authors held its first official meeting Saturday, Jan. 28. The next meeting is already in the works.

Larksong promotes the idea that writing and reading literature nourishes people’s emotional lives, broadens their perspectives on the world, allows them to move outside their own boundaries, and introduces them to ambiguities and nuances they might never have come into contact with if they didn’t have literature.

People can essentially become better, more empathetic human beings simply by writing or reading literature.

This set of core beliefs is what led to Larksong’s mission statement: “Inspiring people to create a better world through writing and storytelling.”

Larksong accomplishes this by hosting workshops taught by nationally successful, award-winning professionals and making them accessible to the average person outside the typical university or college framework.

How to support Larksong

Larksong is funded by donations, member dues and proceeds from its classes.

The world needs stories, now more than ever. For more information, and to help keep people inspired and make the world a better place, consider donating at larksongwritersplace.org.