Nonprofit helps women immigrants and refugees create businesses in Lincoln

• Sakeena Nazari revels in employing her previous seamstress experience in Afghanistan to provide unique design apparel for a Lincoln market – through her small business, Seekena Tailoring.

• Marcela Medina is a “Latina on Fire,” passionate about bringing a decade of fitness experience in Mexico – all the way to Nebraska.

• Elevina Sein believes in preserving the Karen culture through K’nyaw Modern Tradition, working with family artisans in Myanmar and Thailand to create clothes for customers halfway around the world.

These three Lincoln women had a simple dream of starting a business. But they needed someone to share that dream – someone to help them make it real.

Enter Kelly Ross, founder and executive director of ECHO Collective (Empowering Communities through Her Opportunities).

“I really wanted ECHO Collective to present the power of women,” says Ross, an unassuming young woman of quiet confidence. She’s a woman who had her own dream: “I had a vision that, when women could support each other – without the concern of language, nationality – we would be stronger together. We would be unstoppable. We could do anything.”

All three entrepreneurs smile at Ross’s words, gathered around her today specifically for this interview. They apologize for their language skills, but so sincerely want to express their gratitude. They are proud of navigating their path – and want to thank the woman who gave them the right compass.

“Kelly has a dream, but she also gives us the power to reach our own dreams,” Medina says. “She has energy, passion, she inspires us. Kelly helped with our businesses, but she didn’t just make a difference in those three or four months. She became a friend for life.”

The classes and cohort are long over, Sein notes, but Kelly continues to listen and counsel. “I know that she is always there for me.”

Nazari agrees: “She changed my life. Yes, I started a business, I got a job, but it was all about Kelly.”

Ross, meanwhile, shrugs off any spotlight and instead illuminates the women surrounding her.

“When I meet these wonderful women, within the first 10 minutes I can see all the incredible things they can do,” she says. “I ask them to spend several months with me, and I will show them how to create a business. They just have to trust me.”

That’s exactly why Ross calls the Collective’s entrepreneurial program The Refinery. “It’s about bringing priceless women into the ECHO Collective. We are not adding any value, it is already there.”

After working with the immigrant and refugee population in Lincoln for almost a decade, Ross said she became painfully aware of the “huge discrepancy between opportunities I had and other women I was working with … It was a disservice to them and to our community.”

She launched the ECHO Collective in August 2020 and graduated her first class of five women that December. This summer, the nonprofit celebrated a two-year birthday and a total of 19 graduates.

“I have found great satisfaction in walking and working alongside these women – mothers, aunts, sisters – providing them well-deserved opportunities,” Ross shares.

Women like …

• Olga Mendez and Kathia Ortiz, a mother-daughter team from Mexico who whip up exquisite floral desserts with their Jello Artesano.

• Saja Kinani, who created Saja Craft, offering woodburning home décor that infuses the beauty of her home country of Iraq.

• Kimhour Ramage, who managed a successful business in Cambodia and now offers her research talents through Amatac Research & Consulting.

The ECHO Collective begins by seeking women who are still learning English, own or have an idea for a business, and were born outside the United States. The website explains: “Our programs focus on creating connections that surpass language, and our desire is to see every refugee and immigrant confidently call Lincoln home.”

“These are women who often already have an idea or concept, who might even be functioning as a business, but they need a little guidance,” Ross explains. “My vision was to create a program that allowed them to be ready to bring their product or service to the American marketplace.”

The foundation of ECHO Collective is a four-month intensive business course infused with community-driven learning. Ross wrote the curriculum personally, ensuring every lesson was backed up with visits and advice from local businesswomen.

“In three or four months, we cover everything included in a traditional business class,” Ross says.

For example: Protecting trade names. Making smart business decisions. Cyber security. Customer service. Pricing. Banking. Taxation. Registering with appropriate governmental agencies.

“But our program is also about economic empowerment, building relationships, building a professional network,” Ross says.

Funded through grants and local donors, the Collective has ignited Lincoln, Ross says. “The women who ECHO serves are authentic businesswomen focused on improving our community. It has never been a challenge finding volunteers, donors, speakers. It’s an easy ‘yes’ the second anyone sees these women.”

Nazari arrived in Nebraska in 2017 with her husband, three children and little else. “I started making masks for the community, because I knew sewing.”

But she knew nothing about business. “Kelly helped with budgeting, social media and advertising, registering brand names, the value of making good products.”

Eventually, her Seekema Tailoring business was born – an online marketplace featuring sewing alterations and a variety of Nazari creations: aprons, table runners, pot holders, oven mitts, koozies.

“There is life before Kelly, and life after Kelly,” she says with a laugh.

Medina ran a women’s fitness club in Mexico for 14 years, but left business and career behind when she married and came to Lincoln.

“It was more difficult than I imagined,” she admits. “I struggled with English. I had energy but no confidence, and no idea how to become part of the business community.”

After the Collective program, however, she launched her robust, online fitness program: “So many women work long hours and have little time or access to a gym, no money for a trainer … I offer them online tools and skills to stay healthy … Kelly gave me lessons in business, yes, but she also pushed me to take risks, offered me her friendship.”

Sein came to America in 2010 with no income, no English. “I wanted to support and send money to my family back home in Thailand and Myanmar, while also honoring the Karen culture.”

After lessons at ECHO Collective – which included managing money and growing a business – Sein formed K’nyaw Modern Tradition, an enterprise that allows local residents to order clothing – many of Sein’s own designs. Those orders are sent to her family members in Thailand, who weave and sew the apparel, then ship them back to Nebraska customers.

“I love that I am running my own business, but also helping my auntie in Thailand, my sister, my cousins, helping my family across the world.”

Meantime, as more graduates ventured out into the world, ECHO courses continued and the curriculum kept changing.

“Every cohort is better and better,” Ross says. “This is a living curriculum. We expand the list of local businesswomen who come and speak. We are always updating and improving, finding new topics and activities.”

She has now expanded programming to include classes in quilting, textiles and bead weaving, along with two “welcome circles” specific to Afghan and Ukrainian women. She also offers a coaching opportunity, “for women who are still learning English and need an interpreter – women who are working full time at business and need advice – women who just need a little diagnostic help.

“Of course, we don’t just desert them,” Ross emphasizes. “We continue to follow up with our entrepreneurs – support them in networking, finding homes, continuing professional development – help them pursue that next step or that next dream.”

ECHO Collective has helped 19 women create businesses – with an additional six currently in class and five in coaching.

But this is not just about business, Ross says with obvious affection.

“I love sharing life with people, and that’s really what ECHO Collective is all about,” she shares. “A group of women who believe in themselves and one another. Women who are creating relationships, asking about each other’s families, pushing one another to become the best women they can be.”