Matt Talbot embarks on expansion

Susanne Blue and Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach share an abundance of history.

In 1994, she joined a hunger relief team at a fledgling soup kitchen at 1911 R St., where co-founders Mary Costello and Ruth McKinstry welcomed the homeless and near-homeless for food and fellowship. A new shelter called Matt Talbot Kitchen had recently opened quietly and modestly, sharing building space with DayWatch, a nonprofit that reached the same population by offering case management services and a hot shower.

A year or two later, DayWatch moved out of the building. Matt Talbot Kitchen had quickly found its niche and was already bursting at the seams. It gained much-needed space as it expanded its services to keep up with a growing clientele.

It wasn’t long before Blue – a community-minded graduate student at the time with a passion for helping the underprivileged – became Matt Talbot’s first director.

“It was 1998, and we had an annual budget of $40,000 at the time. My office was a pantry where the green beans were stored,” the effervescent leader reflected with a smile.

They were lean times, to be sure, but the need was glaringly apparent, and the early impact was already undeniable. Additional offices were built as Matt Talbot Kitchen became a widely recognized lifeline for the underprivileged.

It wasn’t long before the focus shifted to building a new facility where outreach services could become a larger part of the Matt Talbot mission: a $1.4 million campaign funded the construction of a new building. In 2010 – a dozen years after Blue became the agency’s first director and full-time employee – Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach opened at 2121 N. 27th St., as part of the Antelope Valley Project, a flood control, economic development, transportation and community revitalization project.

A dozen years later, growth is looming again: a $1.15 million expansion is scheduled to take shape soon on the north end of the Matt Talbot grounds.

$400,000 needed

Plans call for a 900-square-foot addition comprising offices, a garage, storage areas, and space for conferences and training.

Blue said roughly 60% of the addition’s cost is already covered thanks to a $250,000 grant from Lancaster County through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and $500,000 in a capital reserve fund, “so our actual fundraising goal is $400,000,” she said.

The successful bid for the project came in at $1,114,960. In a late-May phone interview, Blue said Hampton Construction, the general contractor for the project, plans to start construction in July with an anticipated completion date of November.

News of the expansion was publicly unveiled June 9 during the Feeding the Soul of the City event, a major annual fundraiser for Matt Talbot.

100,000 meals per year

Development Director Lori Wellman, who joined the Matt Talbot team three years ago, said a “generous community” has allowed Matt Talbot to serve more guests and offer more services. The agency has an annual operating budget of $3 million, a salaried staff of 25 workers, and serves a combined total of 300 to 400 meals for lunch and dinner each day – roughly 100,000 meals per year.

“As a kid growing up in New York, I saw homelessness up-close-and-personal, and my heart went out to them,” said Wellman. “Here at Matt Talbot, it started with the meals, and then they began to treat the whole person.”

Blue said “kitchen” and “outreach” will both be strengthened by the expansion.

“It will provide some badly-needed extra room for one-on-one sessions with our guests on the outreach side,” said Blue. “We’ve been so crowded for so long.”

Blue added: “The expansion will also allow us to work more on the nutrition side of our food relief program. There will be more emphasis on using our garden to bring a wider variety of vegetables to our dining tables. It’s time to work on improving our hunger program.”

Loyal volunteers

Victoria O’Neil, who joined the Matt Talbot team five years ago as its director of hunger relief and volunteerism, marvels at the 500 to 600 steady volunteers who pass through the agency’s doors each month. O’Neil estimates three-fourths of those volunteers are on the food service teams.

“We’re very fortunate to have so many people who want to help here,” said O’Neil, who worked at a nonprofit in Chicago prior to coming to Lincoln. She is eager to see the public’s reaction to the latest news at Matt Talbot.

“Any time you put information out there – more exposure for what we’re doing – it always increases the number of volunteers,” she said.

The list of loyalists is topped by 13 food service teams that have steadfastly served once a month, every month, since Matt Talbot opened on Sept. 6, 1992. They are:

Call – fourth Saturday evening meal; Champoux family and friends, first Saturday evening meal; the Servants of St. Joseph, fourth Sunday evening meal; St. Patrick’s Manley, fifth Sunday evening meal; St. Joseph’s #1, first Thursday evening meal; Blessed Sacrament #1, second Friday evening meal; St. Mary’s/North American Martyrs, third Friday evening meal; Blessed Sacrament #2 (Bousek Family & Friends), second Thursday evening meal; St. Elizabeth CIC (St. E’s Mission Integration Committee), third Thursday evening meal; and St. Teresa’s #1, third Wednesday evening meal.

Much more than food

Alynn Sampson, vice president of operations and impact at the Food Bank of Lincoln, said Matt Talbot’s “great culture” piqued her interest in joining its 15-member board three years ago. “We treat the whole person, not just feed them,” said Sampson, who started a two-year term as Matt Talbot Board president in January. “I like the fact that the folks we help are referred to as ‘guests’ and not clients.”

Sampson said the areas of housing and drug and alcohol counseling are among the agency’s most popular outreach services. She said she enjoys working with Blue, whom she labels “a great visionary,” and is excited by the opportunities to be created by the upcoming expansion.

“We need more space for additional life-skills training, more nutrition education, and we’re looking for longer-term solutions to the problem of homelessness,” said Sampson. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.”

