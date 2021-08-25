Locals honored by Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame

SOUR MASH BAND

Sour Mash was founded as a trio in 1971 by Tekamah, Nebraska friends and evolved into a seven-piece boogie-woogie, swing and country band that played extensively in Lincoln and Omaha to sellout crowds. Convinced it was time to take the show on the road, the band toured the country performing at resorts, tourist destinations and famous clubs including the legendary Palomino Club in North Hollywood. Sour Mash performed in concert with Asleep at the Wheel, Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks, The Dillards and the Flying Burrito Brothers. The band was the subject of television specials on the Nebraska Public Media Network and the Illinois Public Television Network.

Sour Mash has two LP’s: “Sour Mash Drinks and Goes Home” and “Sour Mash.” More recently a double CD of live performances, “Y’all Jump Up and Never Come Down,” was released. Members of the Sour Mash band put together a final show at the Pla Mor Ballroom featuring songs that were most popular when the band played from 1976-1983. Members in Sour Mash remain active today in other bands that play in Colorado and Nebraska.

JIM LUDWIG