Nearly 300 community members gathered May 2 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center for the Lincoln Community Foundation’s annual donor recognition event. This year, the event included two awards that celebrate exceptional displays of generosity and leadership.

The Charity Award, given to Bill and Marilyn Cintani, recognizes the philanthropic contributions of an individual or couple in our community, and new this year, the JoAnn Martin Civic Leadership Award, presented to Dr. Mae Colleen Jones, recognizes and celebrates community leadership. The honorees for both these awards were selected by the Foundation Board’s nominating committee from an extensive list of worthy leaders in our community.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s opening remarks commented on the synchronicities of this year’s recipients and their deep commitment to their community.

“Our honorees this year had very special relationships with their partners,” she said. “Partners whom they loved dearly and with whom they expressed their love of each other and our city through acts of service and gift giving.”

Charity Award

Bill and Marilyn Cintani became the 12th recipients of the Charity Award. Bill and Marilyn are known for their generous contributions to so many corners of the community, and for their work in partnership with the Lincoln Community Foundation.

With the help of Tom and Lisa Smith, the Foundation approached Bill and Marilyn about the award before Bill’s passing in December.

“We are honored they accepted, and that we have the opportunity to celebrate Bill’s legacy as a community leader and philanthropist and as our trusted adviser and friend,” said Foundation President/CEO Alec Gorynski. “His deep love for Lincoln is carried on through Marilyn, their children and their grandchildren, who are here with us today.”

Bill brought his vision and leadership to the Foundation’s board from 2012-2017. He served as board chair and past president. During Bill’s time on the board, he saw the impact a match can have on encouraging donations through Give to Lincoln Day. Inspired by this concept of leveraging, in 2018, Bill and Marilyn pledged matching dollars from their personal fund for new donor advised funds established at the Foundation.

Bill and Marilyn’s son, Brian, shared that leverage was often something Bill would consider with his giving.

“It was important to him that there be a multiplier effect on some of the donations he’d make,” said Brian. “He felt like if he could use the money at the Raikes School to fund a summer internship, it would function as an investment and not just a grant. He wanted to see it grow and multiply.”

Marilyn’s heart guides the issues she supports, focusing her philanthropy on children and young families by extending resources to support those enduring challenging situations.

“My dad had passion in philanthropy, and so does my mom, but they varied,” said daughter Laura Frantz. “My mom’s main passion in her life is her family, so I think that trickles down to where she’s passionate about giving.”

The Cintanis’ modest approach to philanthropy has been steady and caring – giving opportunities to those who might not have them otherwise. They truly epitomize what it means to give, act and lead.

“The Charity Award was really established for the community, so the community had a way to thank an individual or a couple for their wonderful leadership, their philanthropy and their service,” said former Foundation President Barbara Bartle. “When I think about that criterion, I can think of no one but Bill and Marilyn being so deserving of this award. They fit in every category.”

JoAnn Martin Civic Leadership Award

The JoAnn Martin Civic Leadership Award was established to recognize an individual who has demonstrated a strong commitment to civic leadership. The nominating committee defined this as an individual who possesses servant leadership qualities and expresses her/his servant leadership through volunteer service to our community, to include leadership service with nonprofit and civic organizations in varying capacities.

The award first presented to JoAnn Martin shortly before her passing in the fall of 2021 by a group of community leaders included leaders from Ameritas and NRC, who also established an endowment at the Foundation to sustain JoAnn’s leadership legacy.

In cooperation with the Martin family, the endowment is being used to grow and sustain the Women in Business Leadership program in partnership with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

JoAnn Martin was a member of the Lincoln Community Foundation Board of Directors and was scheduled to be the board chair from 2022–2023. For this reason, and in recognition of the Foundation’s emphasis on community leadership, the award’s founders and the Martin family agreed the Foundation’s annual program is the perfect home for the JoAnn Martin Civic Leadership Award.

Now retired, Jones has spent her career in academia, the majority of which was with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). The reason for her recognition was not just because of her leadership throughout her professional career, but also because of her extensive history of community service.

The nominating committee identified nearly 20 unique instances of Jones’ formal community leadership service, including volunteer leadership roles with the United Way, Leadership Lincoln, Friendship Home, Sheldon Musuem of Art, Lied Center for Performing Arts and the Lincoln Community Foundation.

“In fact, in early conversations about Dr. Jones as the potential recipient of this award, we would often hear folks exclaim ‘Of course, Colleen is involved in everything,’” said Gorynski.

Colleen is a founding chapter member and officer with her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and president of the Melvin W. Jones Scholar Community at UNL, named for her late husband. Cynthia Milligan, who served as dean of the College of Business when Colleen was a faculty member in the Management Department, commented on the impact of the Jones Scholars.

“I think her major contribution was the Jones Scholars,” she said. “I suspect if one had the opportunity to talk to those students, they would say that she was one of the major people in their lives giving them the impetus to stay and do well in the university and to move on.”

As Jones became the second recipient of the JoAnn Martin Civic Leadership Award, she reflected on the journey that brought her and Melvin to Lincoln. They had both decided early on to support each other’s professional path and “bloom where we were planted.”

“When Melvin died, I was reminded of a Maya Angelou quote, ‘You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them,’” she said. “It was not difficult for me to step up and become more visibly active in Lincoln – because the perspectives of Black people, women and ‘transplanted’ new Nebraskans are essential to the health, growth and future of this community.”

Colleen’s sorority sister, Karen Williams, commented on how Colleen’s leadership mirrors that of the award’s first recipient and namesake.

“I believe one of the things that JoAnn Martin said was that it only takes one person to volunteer to make things happen, and Colleen is definitely proof of that,” she said. “The philosophy that she shares with so many people, the hard work that she’s done for so many organizations and just the woman that she is with the biggest heart and the kindest spirit – I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”