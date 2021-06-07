Lincoln cloud-watchers band together with those around the world

“Clouds are one part of nature that comes to us,” he says. “I do not go out at a specific time, because that is not how the sky works. You just have to be prepared to stop what you are doing to appreciate it for a few moments.”

Pretor-Pinney points out that clouds are common to everyone no matter where they are in the world. “They are the most egalitarian of nature’s displays, because we all have a fantastic view of the sky,” he says.

Osborn travels extensively, and says the clouds throughout the world keep her mesmerized. “I am always looking up! I really don’t have a favorite place to watch as the weather is always changing.”

With his subtle sense of humor, Pretor-Pinney insists he started the society as an “excuse to legitimize doing nothing.” However, it has evolved far beyond what he or anyone else could have imagined.

When members from around the world sent the society similar images of an unusual cloud formation, which appears as if you are looking up from underneath a raging sea, the World Meteorological Organization took notice. It has the responsibility of assigning scientific names and descriptions of all known cloud types and has published the International Cloud Atlas since 1896. But it had not added a new cloud classification since 1953.