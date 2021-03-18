À la mode … but which one?

My first camera didn’t have a built-in light meter, didn’t use a battery and had one mode. Today’s cameras often have more modes than I have fingers, and one of the most-asked questions in my photography classes is, “Which mode should I use?”

This, of course, is a question that has as many answers as there are modes. Users of entry-level, mid-level, mid-level mirrorless and dSLR cameras, in general, have four modes that allow some levels of adjustment. They also have many fully automatic modes, some of which bias the settings for specific types of photography such as sports, portraits, landscapes and other subjects.

Let’s look at the fully automatic modes – briefly. Almost all control is left to the camera, other than pressing the shutter button. The camera decides the exposure, shutter speed, aperture and ISO, white balance and focus point(s) – for the specified “scene.” The drawback? Let’s imagine we’re in the National Archives or in a church where flash photography is forbidden. Chances are, the automatic mode selected will recognize there probably isn’t enough light, pop up the flash, and you will either be escorted out by a guard or thunder and lightning will rock the church.