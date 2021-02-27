Junior League of Lincoln evolves over 100 years

In the early decades, members put in 100 hours of volunteering on projects or fundraisers each year. “The Junior League was my job,” Campbell said. “I was paid in experience and the friendships I made. They are a great group of women.”

The League evolves

Times were changing in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. The League had only a handful of members who worked outside the home. Campbell remembers, “When I was vice president, it was my job to lead a night meeting for the two or three working women.” At the time, the general membership meeting was held in the mornings.

Irvin remembers when the League accepted its first African American member in the early ‘70s. In the 1980s and ‘90s, JLL gradually lifted the long-held age restriction. Prior to that, members could join at age 20 but before the age of 30 and had to retire to the “Sustainer” category at age 40.

Every one of these changes was monumental, and just like the changes happening in the rest of the country, highly controversial.