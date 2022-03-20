Helped as kids, former BBBS mentees are giving back

The benefits of mentoring youth in our community are well documented. Our cover story features how some former mentees in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln program are stepping up by giving back. Allen Ladd, for example, who was mentored as a “Little” more than 20 years ago at Dawes Middle School by Mel Meister (a “Big”), now mentors Jaxson Yaussi, a 14-year-old eighth grader.

Shawn Ryba was a Little from ages 7-10. Later, he served as a Big three different times, and on Jan. 17 he became executive director of BBBS Lincoln. See more details in our cover story on pages 14-15.

Photographer John F. Keller contributed our April cover photo of (from left) Ladd, Yaussi, Meister and Ryba standing by a mural painted on the west side of BBBS Lincoln's offices in the Turbine Flats building, 2124 Y St.

Around town

Our Around Town section begins with “A Night in the EmeraLIED City,” the Friends of Lied’s biennial gala, which raised $100,000 to support the FOL’s mission to provide in-state programming, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across Nebraska. Approximately 350 supporters of the Lied Center for Performing Arts enjoyed being the stars on the Lied Center’s 30- by 70-foot main stage.

The theme was inspired by the Emerald City from the classic movie “The Wizard of Oz,” and decorating ranged from a cityscape photo backdrop to golden bricks leading the way to the stage for dinner and emerald lights around and high above the stage. See my coverage of the event’s activities on pages 6-7.

Other fundraisers covered in this issue include the Heartland Cancer Foundation’s Mardi Gras Gala, which featured Olympic gymnast and cancer survivor Shannon Miller and raised $210,000 for local cancer patients (pages 8-9); and the United Way Women in Philanthropy’s Helping Hands Auction, which raised over $50,000 to provide diapers and winter clothing for local children and families (pages 10-11).

Also in this issue …

Be sure to see our Inspire Q&A featuring Judi Gaiashkibos of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs (pages 13 and 23), an interview with new Arbor Day Foundation CEO Dan Lambe (pages 16-17), details about the effort to raise $3 million to save the Pershing Center mural (page 19), dining at Crescent Moon (page 20) and more.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0