In her photography, Dana Fritz has explored enclosed landscapes, like the Biosphere 2 in Arizona and the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, looking at how man has created seemingly natural environments.

In 2016, Fritz turned her attention to another human-created landscape – the Bessey Ranger District and Nursery of the Nebraska National Forest, the forest planted by hand in the Sandhills near Halsey.

Visiting the forest multiple times over five years, Fritz captured views of trees and small plants, forest and grasslands, controlled burnings and seedlings, cattle and nursery buildings, bringing them together in a book, smartly titled “Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape.”

“It’s a little bit of a joke,” Fritz said of the title. “But at the same time, it’s not a joke. I didn’t understand the place. I love field guides. We (artists who examine environments) all love field guides. We find them to be useful, but limited.”

The heart of Fritz’s field guide are her photographs. But they’re not the kind of pictures that are associated with the landscape photography of, say, Ansel Adams, or stunning tourism-style views of the trees, hills and sky.

There’s a good reason for that.

“There are moments of beauty in the book, but it's not an awe-inspiring majestic landscape to people, especially if they’re trained to think about Yosemite and Yellowstone that are so grand,” Fritz said.

‘“It will never have the same grandeur. The scale of the hand-planted forest is large when you’re there. When you’re on the fire tower, it looks pretty big. It feels big when you’re on foot. But when you look at the other national forests, places like Yosemite, it’s tiny.”

Making connections

That said, many Nebraskans, particularly natives to the state, will connect with the photographs.

In my case, Fritz’s “Cattle Blocking the Road out of Whitetail Campground,” which captures a herd scattered across pasture near the edge of the forest, brought to mind similar views while moving cattle on a Lincoln County ranch, and the view from the tower made me recall scaling the structure in the ‘60s, before and after the 1965 fire.

And the U.S. Forest Service photo of “Women Planting Trees” on seats attached to a tractor – it’s updated but appears to be ‘40s/’50s vintage – brought me back to high school, where I did the same thing a couple decades later – probably planting seedlings from the Bessey Nursery.

The tree-planting photo is an illustration, so to speak, for UNL historical and cultural geographer Rebecca Buller’s essay “Reenvisioning a Visioned Landscape.” Her essay examines the multiple perspectives of the views of the forest, including a transformation from the traditional competitive masculine view – e.g. the nation’s largest man-made forest – to a more feminine perspective and seeing the forest as restorative for humans as well as nature.

Buller’s essay and contemporary feminist pieces by UNL art historian Katie Anania, who looks at history and imagery, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History science director Rose-Marie Mizuka, who examines the plantings, commingling species and the eastern red cedar that threatens to take over the area, bring female voices into the male-dominated writing on the forest and, in doing so, make the book a very different kind of field guide.

Similarly, Fritz’s photographs refocus standard field guide landscape views, as they look at the forest and the surrounding grasslands free of romance and in black and white, which forces a fresh view of the seemingly familiar.

In part, the black-and-white presentation came from the lack of contrast between the colors of the sands, grasses and much of the forest, said Fritz, whose color views of the forest can be seen in postings of phone-taken photos on her Instagram page.

“All the colors would be about the same,” she said. “It’s just not that dynamic. The best color out there is in the sky, and that’s not what my project is about. With the black and white, I wanted to show the patterns, the contrast between the natural patterns of the waves (in the sand) and the human-planted rows and grids – man-made change on one hand and natural on the other. That makes it clear.”

Exhibition of prints at Great Plains Art Museum

“Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape,” which was published in January by the University of Nebraska Press’s Bison Books imprint, is accompanied by an exhibition of the same title at the Great Plains Art Museum. The show, composed of prints of many of the book's photographs, presented with the chapter titles, will be on view on the lower level of the 12th and Q streets museum through March 11.

For most visitors, the exhibition will serve as a vivid, visual introduction to the book. For those who have the book, the prints will enhance the visual experience of the photographs.

“There are things you can see in the prints that you can’t see in the book,” Fritz said. “That’s the reason to have two ways of seeing this. The book, holding it in your hands, on your lap, is an intimate experience. Some of the prints, especially the panoramic ones, are big enough to get a sense of the space there, like the “Fire Tower View” that's the cover of the book.”

The exhibition and the book will literally come together on Feb. 23, when Fritz, the three essayists and map maker Salvador Lindquist take part in a panel discussion moderated by author/journalist Carson Vaughan, who covered the 2022 fire that burned more than 18,000 acres in and around the forest.

That devastating fire, Fritz notes, makes climate change the bookends of the story. The forest was planted with an intention to change the climate by adding trees to the Sandhills environment. The fire raged because of the drought created by climate change, and the nursery produces seedlings that will, to some measure, help mitigate climate change.

But the fire and its aftermath isn’t included in “Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape.” The book was in production when it occurred.

“I would like to have had that as part of the project,” Fritz said. “It’s just a weird feeling that so much of (the forest) was transformed by the Bovee fire, and that will not be in the book I worked on for five years. This book that I thought would be about the forest as it is now is more like the forest as it was. That’s a good lesson for me and everyone that the land is changing – everything is changing. It’s always in flux. It is impermanence.”