Entire community receives 2021 Charity Award at Foundation’s annual event

“There are so many stories of neighbors coming together during uncertain times to take care of each other,” said Bartle. “You volunteered, made masks, started community conversations, bought local, donated to provide basic needs with our goods and our philanthropic dollars. For this, we are honored to present the 2021 Charity Award to the entire Lincoln community.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined the event virtually and spoke about the collective efforts of many during the pandemic, including health care professionals, families, neighborhoods, businesses, educators and City of Lincoln employees.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work of the Lincoln Community Foundation and the choice this year to honor our entire community with the prestigious Charity Award,” said Gaylor Baird. “What a fitting and fantastic way to recognize the people of Lincoln for their generosity, resilience, grit and community spirit during a year that has asked so much of each and every one of us.”

The education sector has been highly impacted by the pandemic during the past year. Dr. Steve Joel, superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, gave testimony to the efforts of teachers and staff members who took on the challenge of first virtual learning, then in-person learning and keeping schools open.