Down memory lane: Downtown Lincoln in the 1950s

Popular with the college crowd were downtown bars like the Downtown Bar & Grill and the colorful Hob Nob, with its high ceilings and red wallpaper. Lebsack Bros. offered lunch with the owners serving soup and sandwiches personally.

Students on a limited budget could patronize the Acme Chili Parlor at 14th and O streets or the Tastee Inn at 14th and Q streets. For a little nicer fare, you could drive in or dine in at Kings at 19th and O streets. If you wanted to impress a date, you took her to a movie and finished off at the Pow Wow Room at the old Cornhusker Hotel.

At this time, Lincoln still had beat cops. As a shift changed, officers would march in formation from LPD headquarters at 10th and R streets, and peel off to relieve those on duty. There were red call boxes located on poles downtown. If dispatch needed to contact a beat officer, they would press a button for the phone on his beat, and a light would come on. As the officer came by, he would notice the light and call in.

If you wanted sporting goods, Lawlor’s on O Street had it all. Nearby Latsch’s had everything you would need for office supplies. Stores were open late on Thursday evenings. Lincoln City Lines buses operated late into the evenings and were heavily used by shoppers on Thursday evening trips downtown. Today’s StarTran has yet to equal that service.