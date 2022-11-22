Discovering the National Parks: Sequoia and Kings Canyon

No matter how pretty the pictures, no vacation is Facebook perfect.

Before the filters, but after the flash, there’s always the emergence of a new pimple, a downpour of rain or keys lost in the parking lot. As my daughter Aubrey and I boarded the plane to Denver for our trip to Sequoia National Park, she was coughing and blowing her nose with true gusto. Armed with Sudafed and Kleenex as we situated ourselves on the plane, she asked, “You think I’ll be OK?” to which I responded, “You’ll be fine.”

Fair warning: This is my response to anything from a stubbed toe to a full-fledged kitchen grease fire.

When doing advance trip planning, it became apparent that lodging within the Sequoia National Park was very limited, with only several rustic options available. Consequently, I opted for the recommended hotel room in Visalia, a moderate-sized city that sits at the foothills of the park and is within easy driving distance.

Driving Highway 198 into the mountains on our first day, we passed numerous acres of citrus groves as Aubrey complained about mild hearing loss from the previous day's plane rides. At first glance, we were surprised at the amount of haze that inhibited our view, which is listed as some of the worst of any national park. Getting to the park entrance wasn’t a difficult affair, but driving to the big attractions at 6,000 feet was a very windy, slow affair, chock full of hairpin turns, steep drop-offs and overlook vistas. For those who like Formula One racing, you’ll feel right at home. If you have a travel companion with blocked sinuses, it quickly becomes a more grisly, contentious affair.

With windows down, California sunshine on our faces and Spotify playing, we stopped at the Giant Forest Museum before hiking the Big Trees Trail, a magical fairy woodland path that’s a perfect entrance into the sequoias’ history, the conditions in which they grow and the current global issues affecting them. It gives you the first chance to stand by these elegant giants and observe their incredible size and beauty. Generals Highway, which is gorgeous in its own right and very easy to navigate, is the connecting route to all these attractions.

Making a quick stop at the Tunnel Log – the iconic fallen sequoia with a cut hole for vehicles – we hiked to Crescent Meadow, a lovely bucolic pasture made famous by John Muir the artist, and then to Tharp’s Log. Sinus drainage and pressure building like a volcano, just down the road was the Wuksachi Lodge, which was the perfect respite for pizza, salad and drinks. With an outdoor patio, adult beverages and lovely dining room, it was the final stop for our first day. For those planning future trips, there is a nicely acquainted lodge and rooms available.

After a day’s reprieve that included clothes shopping, food truck taco dining and an online physician visit in an attempt to save Aubrey’s ears (GoFundMe page to follow), we decided to drive to Kings Canyon, which is a northern national park cousin to Sequoia but still at approximately 7,000 feet. We headed up in the early afternoon in perfect 60-degree weather with a cloudless sky.

Stopping at the Big Stump picnic area for a quick lunch, we hiked several miles around a graveyard of sequoia stumps, some as big as a living room, a result of the logging in the late 1800s. With pictures taken at the famous Mark Twain stump, we drove up the road to General Grant’s Grove to see the third-largest sequoia, with an age dating at approximately 1,700 years. Stopping by Panoramic Point and Kings Canyon Overlook for pictures, we headed to the visitors center for t-shirts and snacks, where Aubrey devised a plan to use her Airpods and a head tilt of 45 degrees to maintain a steady pressure in her ears on our way back down the canyon.

Strangely, it didn’t work.

On our final day, striving for Mother-of-the-Year award, I convinced Aubrey to return to Sequoia National Park for one last hurrah, even though she only had intermittent, alternating hearing in each ear. I had a burning desire to climb Moro’s Rock before we left. Since she was more concerned with the drive to high elevation, I failed to disclose that this granite dome is a mile above sea level and requires you to climb 400 steps and ascend 300 feet in an arduous ascent for some of the best views in the park.

Once arrived, Aubrey was very vocal about cursing my existence.

Ironically, our final hike was to the Sherman sequoia, the biggest tree in the park. Its base is a whopping 37 feet while rising to 275 feet, making it a complete marvel and a perfect way to say farewell to the land of the giants.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks are gorgeous destinations and worth your effort to travel there (and maybe even to sacrifice your hearing). Timeless and majestic, the trees are a tribute to the conservation efforts to maintain their existence. Just one month before this trip, I lost my father after a month-long medical struggle. Nora Wain once stated that “Trees give peace to the souls of men.” I couldn't agree more, but I also think that the sequoias, at several thousand years of age, are possibly the gatekeepers to our world, and also hold a piece of our soul after our final transition.