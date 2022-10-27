Bestselling author Millard speaks in Lincoln

New York Times bestselling author Candice Millard was the featured guest in Lincoln Sept. 28 for the 27th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities. The program, “A Clear and Steady Eye: Storytelling and Our Shared History,” was a conversation between Millard and William Padmore, “All Things Considered” host and reporter for Nebraska Public Media News.

The event, presented by Humanities Nebraska with co-sponsors E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues and the University of Nebraska, kicked off the Thompson Forum’s 2022-23 series on “Creativity to solve global challenges.”

Co-chaired by Humanities Nebraska (HN) board members Lynette Krieger (Hastings) and Chris Zygielbaum (Lincoln), the benefit raised more than $150,000 for HN’s statewide humanities programs. Before the lecture, more than 300 humanities friends gathered at the Embassy Suites for the benefit dinner to celebrate the humanities and honor Katherine L. Walter, who received the 2022 Sower Award in the Humanities.

The program touched on all four of Millard’s New York Times bestsellers with the author sharing stories from travels and research related to “The River of Doubt,” “Destiny of the Republic,” “Hero of the Empire” and “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile.” “River of the Gods” centers on English explorers Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke and their guide, Sidi Mubarak Bombay. Millard tells a story of courage and adventure, set against the backdrop of the race to exploit Africa by the colonial powers.

Millard’s essays have appeared in the New York Times Book Review, Washington Post Book World, the Guardian, National Geographic and TIME.

Millard shared her early determination to land a position at National Geographic, a dream job.

“If there is one thing I learned working at National Geographic, it’s that anything is fascinating if you look hard enough,” she shared. “My life is just one long education. My job is literally to learn, and that’s one of the best parts.”

After Millard’s harrowing tale of a rocky boat ride in crocodile-infested waters, Padmore advised the audience, “If you’re doing research and it’s boring, you’re not doing it correctly.”

Following the conversation between Millard and Padmore, the audience had an opportunity to ask questions. Earlier in the day, Millard met with UNL Honors students in Professor Matt Waite’s class at the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

Humanities Nebraska will celebrate 50 years in 2023. Watch for details on special events and more at HumanitiesNebraska.org.