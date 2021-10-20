At Constellation Studios: Karen Kunc's 'Release/Reveal'

“What I am trying to do with this installation of these drawings is to show the layering that I'm mentally thinking about before I start,” Kunc said. “Now, obviously, the print evolves, and it doesn't necessarily have all this information in there. But it's a way for me to kind of conceptualize about the layers ... At least it gives an idea of the thought process and the kind of analysis that's always necessary.”

Kunc then carves the drawing into a block of wood, or at least she tries to re-create it with a knife slicing into the wood.

“What’s always been interesting to me is I can do a lovely drawing, but when I carve wood, it can't translate everything that I can draw, and carving, I can't draw what I can carve," she said. “The two feed off of each other, but they have their independent pathways ...That intractable wood has its own character that starts asserting something to me as I'm carving. I kind of enjoy that struggle and honesty that it makes happen, because you have to be attuned to that material.”

The carved block is then inked -- Kunc has to select the colors she will use with forethought to the layering to come -- and run through the studio’s large press.