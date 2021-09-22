Ask Doctor Photo: Are we there yet?

Several years ago, I was asked to put together a class on cell phone and tablet photography. I had been teaching photography classes for well over two decades, and my initial response was riotous laughter.

Several months passed, during which I stepped timidly into the (at the time) shallow waters of cell phone cameras … and decided to take the plunge. Now I’m in way over my head, and it turns out, my cell phone classes at four different institutions of higher learning are typically my busiest classes!

Both Android and IOS cameras are amazingly capable imaging devices, and the multitude of additional still photo, video, editing and accessory apps enable photographers to leave a heavy camera bag, large tripod and accessories home and venture forth for some serious photography.

In 2018, with the previous iPhone I was using, I took a head-and-shoulders portrait of my wife, converted it to black and white, edited it in SnapSeed on the iPhone and printed it at 11-by-14 inches. As a wedding and portrait photographer, tack sharp eyelashes have always been one barometer of capturing a portrait of someone, and I was truly blown away by the detail, using simple window lighting.