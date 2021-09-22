Ask Doctor Photo: Are we there yet?

Several years ago, I was asked to put together a class on cell phone and tablet photography. I had been teaching photography classes for well over two decades, and my initial response was riotous laughter.
Several months passed, during which I stepped timidly into the (at the time) shallow waters of cell phone cameras … and decided to take the plunge. Now I’m in way over my head, and it turns out, my cell phone classes at four different institutions of higher learning are typically my busiest classes!
Both Android and IOS cameras are amazingly capable imaging devices, and the multitude of additional still photo, video, editing and accessory apps enable photographers to leave a heavy camera bag, large tripod and accessories home and venture forth for some serious photography.
In 2018, with the previous iPhone I was using, I took a head-and-shoulders portrait of my wife, converted it to black and white, edited it in SnapSeed on the iPhone and printed it at 11-by-14 inches. As a wedding and portrait photographer, tack sharp eyelashes have always been one barometer of capturing a portrait of someone, and I was truly blown away by the detail, using simple window lighting.
The ability to stop and/or show motion was a major drawback with these devices initially, but now many camera and video apps allow the photographer to record images from starry skies to feathery waterfalls to stopping a hummingbird’s wings. Camera+, Halide, ProCamera and 645 Pro MK II are just a few of the many apps that allow images to be output in the RAW, jpeg, HEIC, TIFF or .dng formats, and can be edited right on the cell or tablet itself in a variety of apps such as Affinity Photo (tablet only), SnapSeed, Photoshop and others.
If you should want to get rid of the crowds in front of the Taj Mahal or another famous and iconic site, try “Bye Bye Camera,” an app that will “detect humans” and then magically erase them, leaving just the subject you wanted in the first place.
For the budding … or expert … videographers, FiLMic Pro is a full-featured app costing under $20, and it has been used to create full-length feature films from cell phones. Adobe Premiere Rush and Filmmaker Pro allow moviemaking, including titling, joining clips, voiceovers, transitions and much more on cell and/or tablets.
As with what I formerly called “real” cameras, consideration must be given to lighting, steadiness and angle of view. LumeCube makes excellent auxiliary lighting devices, from flat panels to small, cube-shaped accessory lights. There are also add-on flash units and brackets, allowing one-handed operation for stills and videos. OLLOCLIP (apparently on a COVID-19 induced hiatus) and Moment are two companies making excellent add-on lenses, from super close-up, fish-eye, ultra-wide angle and telephoto.
And to steady your cell phone, a mechanical stabilizer or a gimbal will give smooth, professional-looking results for your videos and still images. Stabylcam is an inexpensive, mechanical, hand-held stabilizer best suited for videos, and DJI Osmo makes excellent blue-tooth, electronic gimbals, complete with a full-featured video app for steady, one-handed moviemaking.
So … “Are we there yet”? I still take my 500 mm on a dSLR body for birding or to photograph subjects I cannot get near, but … ”Yes, just about.”
Dr. Photo – AKA John Keller – operates a full-service photography studio and gallery at Studio 5 in the Mission Arts Building in Lincoln, teaches introductory and advanced courses in digital photography, cell phone and tablet photography and editing at Doane College in Lincoln, for the OLLI program at UNL, for SCC Continuing Education and for Florida Gulf Coast University. He also offers single and group digital photography, editing and scanning lessons. Email your digital photography and computer questions to: doctorphoto1@gmail.com.