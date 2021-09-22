Abendmusik celebrates 50th anniversary season

For 50 years, Abendmusik has brought inspiring, world-class musical experiences to Lincoln. And thanks to the generosity of Abendmusik’s sponsors and donors, this season’s 50th anniversary concert series will feature eight performances offered free of charge, both in person at Lincoln’s historic First-Plymouth Church and online.
The season launch on Oct. 3 marks the first live Abendmusik concert since the pandemic began – a chamber choir program poignantly titled “…and so we go on…” Since March 2020, Abendmusik has offered a series of online concert fundraisers for local nonprofits, including People’s City Mission, the Malone Center, the Food Bank of Lincoln, Cedars, Mourning Hope, and Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. The organization is committed to being an active community partner.
Since its birth in 1972, Abendmusik has invited musicians from our Lincoln community to collaborate with famous conductors and artists from around the world. Over the years, the Abendmusik Chorus has sung with legendary conductors and composers, including Sir David Willcocks (King’s College), John Rutter (Cambridge Singers), Alice Parker, Aaron Copland and Robert Shaw.
This season, the Abendmusik Chorus will sing Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and a world premiere by Jake Runestad with Ed Polochick and Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on April 22. The chorus has collaborated with many collegiate ensembles, including Nebraska Wesleyan, Doane, UNK, UNL, UNO, Concordia, Union, St. Olaf, Wartburg and Baylor.
Over the past five decades, Abendmusik has welcomed many beloved ensembles to Nebraska, including the American Spiritual Ensemble, the Albert McNeil Singers, Chanticleer, the Cambridge Singers, the St. Olaf Choir and the Kiev Symphonic Chorus. Added to that list on Nov. 7 will be the critically acclaimed Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, a champion of music by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) composers, in its Midwest debut.
In recent years, Abendmusik has offered an annual Youth Masterworks Festival, where hundreds of local high school musicians sing and play choral/orchestral repertoire with professional musicians. This Feb. 28, students from four local high school choirs will join the Lincoln Youth Symphony for a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Abendmusik’s annual Messiah Community Sing (Nov. 28), Christmas festival (Dec. 12) and New Year’s Eve Last Blast with the Plymouth Brass will be exceptional this anniversary year. But the highlight of the season will surely be the May 29 celebration, when the Abendmusik Chorus and alumni members will sing together, conducted by both founding director Jack Levick and current director Tom Trenney.
Trenney, now in his 13th season as artistic director of Abendmusik, hopes that the season will be a time to celebrate the rich history and bright future of Abendmusik.
“When Jack Levick launched Abendmusik in 1972, our city had different needs: There was no Lied Center, and there was no Pinnacle Bank Arena, for example,” Trenney said. “I hope Abendmusik will continue to evolve and grow to meet the changing needs of this unique and beautiful community – welcoming people to experience the hope, light and joy that inspiring music can bring.”