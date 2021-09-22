Abendmusik celebrates 50th anniversary season

Over the past five decades, Abendmusik has welcomed many beloved ensembles to Nebraska, including the American Spiritual Ensemble, the Albert McNeil Singers, Chanticleer, the Cambridge Singers, the St. Olaf Choir and the Kiev Symphonic Chorus. Added to that list on Nov. 7 will be the critically acclaimed Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, a champion of music by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) composers, in its Midwest debut.

In recent years, Abendmusik has offered an annual Youth Masterworks Festival, where hundreds of local high school musicians sing and play choral/orchestral repertoire with professional musicians. This Feb. 28, students from four local high school choirs will join the Lincoln Youth Symphony for a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Abendmusik’s annual Messiah Community Sing (Nov. 28), Christmas festival (Dec. 12) and New Year’s Eve Last Blast with the Plymouth Brass will be exceptional this anniversary year. But the highlight of the season will surely be the May 29 celebration, when the Abendmusik Chorus and alumni members will sing together, conducted by both founding director Jack Levick and current director Tom Trenney.

Trenney, now in his 13th season as artistic director of Abendmusik, hopes that the season will be a time to celebrate the rich history and bright future of Abendmusik.