‘A safe place to focus on recovery’

Corey came to Matt Talbot’s Transitional Housing Program after being incarcerated on drug-related charges. Substance abuse had played a central role in his legal and personal troubles for many years, and at age 31, he decided he was ready to make a change.

He found Matt Talbot’s program to be exactly what he was looking for – especially the routine, responsibility and accountability that are the program's cornerstones.

The program provides a sober living environment for homeless individuals who have experienced significant drug and alcohol problems and are committed to abstaining from substances and working on goals to improve their lives.

Living in his own apartment now, Corey just received a promotion at work, has maintained his sobriety, and remains grateful for the opportunities he had while living at the transitional house.

“The staff at Matt Talbot really care about you and want to help,” said Corey. “They gave me all the tools I needed to start over. I feel happy and confident that I’m going to be OK.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0