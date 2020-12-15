‘Elf’ a ‘just believe’ underdog story that we need now more than ever

Several lawyers were brought in to make sure they didn’t go too far with Rankin/Bass effects. To create a North Pole, they used a hockey rink in Vancouver, British Columbia, which is also where they found a former mental health care hospital to shoot the interior scenes – the department store, the mail room, the Hobbs’ apartment, etc.

The second Favreau goal was to make sure it was a family movie. He was a new dad at the time, so that was very important to him. To that end, Bob Newhart as Papa Elf and Ed Asner as Santa were casting wins, for sure.

But what about the fake Santa at Gimbels? “You sit on a throne of lies” was a line that Ferrell improvised. It is now a classic in meme land. And that scene is why Macy’s backed out of the film, because they didn’t want to be connected to any fake Santa scene. So Gimbels (which closed in 1987) became the store in the movie, for the rights price tag of $5,000.

Zooey Deschanel, who was not a big star at the time, turned out to be perfect as Jovie, and it was Deschanel’s incredible singing voice that led to the movie having more music than planned. The Gimbels shower scene was the most notable example.

By several accounts, Caan could be intimidating on set, like his character, but he grew to appreciate Ferrell’s antics. It just took a little time.