‘Elf’ a ‘just believe’ underdog story that we need now more than ever

When it comes to Christmas movies, I have to put “Elf” at the top of the tree. Hard to believe it’s been almost 20 years since it was released (2003) and Buddy discovered the world’s best cup of coffee while searching for his dad in New York City.
“Elf” was recently ranked by USA Today as the No. 3 Christmas movie of all-time, behind “Scrooged” (a surprise to me at No. 1) and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Regardless of that particular list, it would be hard to find one that does not have “Elf” in the top 10.
Now, maybe, we need the story of Buddy and his father, Walter Hobbs (played by James Caan), more than ever. It is an underdog story, and that goes for how the movie came to be as well. The film and its makers, starting with unknown screenwriter David Berenbaum, had to do some big-time Hollywood risk-taking to make it happen.
To learn more, I highly recommend the Netflix documentary “The Christmas Movies That Made Us.” Through that program, and other quick Google research, I learned all sorts of interesting things about the making of “Elf.”
New Line Cinema, known more for horror films, took it on with some trepidation. Jon Favreau was hired to direct despite a short and unimpressive resume. Will Ferrell was picked as the star with only a couple of movie credits at that point. He was best known for “Saturday Night Live” back then.
Various reports suggest that Jim Carrey and Chris Farley were also in the running for the part of Buddy. They clearly nailed it with Ferrell, who admitted in a 2018 interview on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” that it was a little bit scary for his career. There he was, running around New York City in yellow tights with people wondering if he had snapped.
“People recognizing me from ‘Saturday Night Live’ going, ‘You okay? What’s going on?’ And thinking to myself, this is either going to be a home run or people are going to go, ‘Whatever happened to you? Why did you do that one about the elf?'”
One of those scenes has Buddy barging into the “World’s Best Cup of Coffee” shop. I looked all over, and there is no information to be found on where that scene was shot – just know it wasn’t a Starbucks – but that is where Buddy yells:
“You did it! Congratulations! World's best cup of coffee! Great job, everybody! It's great to be here!”
Oh, how I love that scene. What a great job by Favreau, who went on to direct and/or produce all sorts of blockbusters, including the “Iron Man” movies.
He had three goals for “Elf.” The first was to make it look a little like the Rankin/Bass specials from his childhood, specifically “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Several lawyers were brought in to make sure they didn’t go too far with Rankin/Bass effects. To create a North Pole, they used a hockey rink in Vancouver, British Columbia, which is also where they found a former mental health care hospital to shoot the interior scenes – the department store, the mail room, the Hobbs’ apartment, etc.
The second Favreau goal was to make sure it was a family movie. He was a new dad at the time, so that was very important to him. To that end, Bob Newhart as Papa Elf and Ed Asner as Santa were casting wins, for sure.
But what about the fake Santa at Gimbels? “You sit on a throne of lies” was a line that Ferrell improvised. It is now a classic in meme land. And that scene is why Macy’s backed out of the film, because they didn’t want to be connected to any fake Santa scene. So Gimbels (which closed in 1987) became the store in the movie, for the rights price tag of $5,000.
Zooey Deschanel, who was not a big star at the time, turned out to be perfect as Jovie, and it was Deschanel’s incredible singing voice that led to the movie having more music than planned. The Gimbels shower scene was the most notable example.
By several accounts, Caan could be intimidating on set, like his character, but he grew to appreciate Ferrell’s antics. It just took a little time.
The movie, which has made hundreds of millions, cost about $33 million to make, and that is roughly the amount Ferrell turned down to do a sequel. He didn’t want to do anything to damage the reputation of the original. I am $33 million worth of grateful for that.
Oh, what was the last of those three things Favreau wanted to accomplish with “Elf”?
He wanted it to become a timeless Christmas classic.
Pretty big dream, but look what happened. Despite 100 “Son of a Nutcracker” obstacles, he made a timeless classic. One of the best Christmas movies ever.
And Buddy found his dad (and the world’s greatest cup of coffee, too). A lot to believe in as we wrap up 2020. Wow, what a year.
But we did it. Congratulations. Great job, everybody.
John Mabry, development director at the Food Bank of Lincoln, will write about life from time to time in L, as allowed by our lawyers. He wears a mask, and he can be reached at johnmabry47@gmail.com.
