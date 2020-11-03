Education specialist finds rewards, challenges in working with students during pandemic

Precious Loving-Afuh is a Doane University alum with a bachelor’s degree in Human Relations and Criminal Justice as well as a master’s degree in Management with a “coaching leadership” emphasis.
Loving-Afuh is an authentic leader who is passionate about mentoring youth, leading by example, and inspiring others through the power of vision. Prior to becoming an education specialist with the TRIO program Educational Talent Search at UNL, she worked as a juvenile probation officer in the juvenile justice system, served as a youth mentor, a paraeducator for Lincoln Public Schools, and a family engagement specialist for Head Start.
In her present role as an education specialist, she works with students at Culler Middle School, Mickle Middle School and Northeast High School.
Loving-Afuh is a proud military wife. She and her husband Jeremiah have four children: Serenity, Saiyani, Allegiance and Sable.
What is the most rewarding part about what you do?
I have always been passionate about helping youth. I thought by crossing over into the juvenile justice system as a juvenile probation officer, I could make a difference in a youth’s life. There were some youth I was able to impact in a positive way by mentoring and encouraging them to change their life and further deter them away from the system. Unfortunately, I felt that there were far more youth that I simply could not reach due to the nature of my job and job title. As a juvenile probation officer, I was often viewed as the “enemy” and could not make a large positive impact like I desired.
This is my second year working as an education specialist with Educational Talent Search (TRIO program) at UNL, and I have found my role to be very rewarding. As a first-generation student myself, I can identify with many of the youth in our program. I am the first and only person in my family to have gone to college and obtained three degrees. I can relate to many minority youth who are growing up in an environment where college is not discussed, viewed as obtainable due to socio-economic barriers, or seen as a realistic opportunity because of deepened cycles of poverty and an absence of role models in their familial circle.
The scholars in our program are facing many of the same obstacles I encountered growing up. While it can be scary to try and navigate into the higher education system with little to no help, I am a testament that it can be done. The most rewarding part for me is being able to assist and help first-generation students so they do not have to do it alone. Being able to mentor scholars, help them set their educational goals and ultimately achieve them is a great feeling and solidifies that I am making a difference.
What is the biggest challenge you are currently facing?
Not being able to meet one-on-one “physically” or face-to-face with my students at schools. Although I can meet through Zoom, communicate through phone conversations, emails and text messages, it is not the same as meeting in person. I think meeting in person is more meaningful, helps build trust and strengthens the mentor relationship I have with students.
What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?
I mainly grew up in Lincoln and always felt it was a safe place. I love the south side and grew up not far from the Capitol and Hazel Abel Park. My siblings, cousins and I used to visit the Capitol and roam around for hours exploring and pretending. I would walk through the South and Sheridan area neighborhoods admiring the large historic homes with awe.
Now that I am older and have the means to branch out more, I have developed a love for the many hidden gems that Lincoln has to offer. I drive around often to explore and admire town acreages, homes that are in the country or in secluded areas such as Branched Oak, Silver Springs, Black Forest Estates, Edenton, Iron Gate, Cardwell Woods/Reserve or Country Acres. I am working on obtaining my realtors license, and since Lincoln is rapidly growing, I try to keep up with newly developed areas as well – subdivisions such as The Bridges, Waterford Estates and Firethorn.
Is there something that people don’t know about you?
I was a high-end retail manager in Las Vegas for years, and I absolutely love fashion. I have a very large hat, shoe, purse and clothing collection due to all the time and money I invested while working in retail. I grew up in a big older home with a big porch, all wood floors and big posts. So I wanted that same big house, old home feel, and when I purchased my home in University Place historic district, I realized there would not be enough space for my retail collection I had accumulated over the years. I loved the house so much that I decided to have a custom closet built to fit all my belongings, and it is now arranged much like a retail store.
How do you take your coffee?
I like it with a lot of flavor, and I prefer flavored coffee with flavored cream. Amaretto and white chocolate raspberry are my top two favorite creamers. Blueberry and toffee nut are my go-to coffee choices.
