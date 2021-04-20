Young to retire after 20 years as Food Bank director

On our cover we feature Scott Young, longest-standing executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, who will retire Friday, April 30 after 20 years of leadership.

When Young took over in 2001, the Food Bank was a Lincoln resource. Today, it offers services in 16 southeast Nebraska counties. Since the pandemic started, while switching its operating model to drive-through and pick-up at area schools and community sites, the Food Bank has distributed over 15 million pounds of food.

Young was also instrumental in initiating a $10 million capital campaign to build a new Food Bank facility. Learn more about Young’s career, his successor and Food Bank changes over the years on pages 14-17. We thank Gwyneth Roberts, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our April cover photo.

Getting outdoors

Spring has ushered in the return of some great outdoor events. On March 13, the 10th annual Run for the Bridges raised $4,000 to help fund bridge repairs and replacements at Wilderness Park. Seventy-two participants, many who brought along family members and dogs, took advantage of 50-plus degree weather to run, walk or jog a 10K or half marathon at the event. See my coverage on pages 8-9.