Young to retire after 20 years as Food Bank director

On our cover we feature Scott Young, longest-standing executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, who will retire Friday, April 30 after 20 years of leadership.
When Young took over in 2001, the Food Bank was a Lincoln resource. Today, it offers services in 16 southeast Nebraska counties. Since the pandemic started, while switching its operating model to drive-through and pick-up at area schools and community sites, the Food Bank has distributed over 15 million pounds of food.
Young was also instrumental in initiating a $10 million capital campaign to build a new Food Bank facility. Learn more about Young’s career, his successor and Food Bank changes over the years on pages 14-17. We thank Gwyneth Roberts, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our April cover photo.
Getting outdoors
Spring has ushered in the return of some great outdoor events. On March 13, the 10th annual Run for the Bridges raised $4,000 to help fund bridge repairs and replacements at Wilderness Park. Seventy-two participants, many who brought along family members and dogs, took advantage of 50-plus degree weather to run, walk or jog a 10K or half marathon at the event. See my coverage on pages 8-9.
On March 20, our family took a COVID-safe outdoor road trip from Lincoln to the Richard Plautz sandhill crane viewing platform and surrounding area south of Gibbon. It’s only a two-hour drive west of Lincoln on I-80 to exit 285, then two miles south. Driving around the fields south of Gibbon, we saw cranes feeding on grain throughout the area. But the biggest show was near sundown, when hundreds of thousands of cranes swarmed in like mosquitoes to roost overnight on Platte River sandbars, warbling loudly as they glided overhead, silhouetted by a golden sunset. See my story and my son John’s photos on pages 18-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reportedly generated a renewed appreciation of cloud watching. The Cloud Appreciation Society, which can be found at cloudappreciationsociety.org, now has a membership of more than 51,000 scattered across 120 countries, all united through their appreciation of celestial mist.
The society’s website goes far beyond showcasing images of clouds and listing their names. It features links to poetry, music, art and videos, all with cloud themes. Lincoln members include Sydney Lynch and Jodi Osborn. See their comments, along with those of society founder Gavin Pretor-Pinney of the United Kingdom and cloud photos on pages 20-21.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.