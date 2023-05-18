We thank Journal Star photographer Kenneth Ferriera for contributing our June L Magazine cover photo of two women honored with Lincoln Community Foundation awards for exceptional generosity and civic leadership.

Marilyn Cintani (standing) received the Charity Award, and Dr. Mae Colleen Jones (seated) received the new JoAnn Martin Civic Leadership Award. See details and more photos in our cover story on pages 14-15.

Around the world

The 16th annual Wine, Chocolate, Tango and Tapas fundraising event raised $17,000 for El Centro de las Americas. Over 300 guests experienced Tango dance demonstrations complete with three courses of gourmet tapas, wine and chocolates. I was fortunate to sit at a table with Gaylene Steinbach, owner of Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates, and her daughter, Lauren, chief chocolates decorator. Quite the family business! Lulubee provided all chocolates served at the event. See my coverage on pages 8-9.

Another amazing international event was the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration. Watching 11 cultural groups perform, walking through 11 cultural display tables, visiting with people from various countries about their cultures, and just seeing everyone interested in one another and getting along was a wonderful experience.

As attendee Todd Karges shared in a follow-up survey, “I loved seeing all the cultures represented – the colors, the music, the dance, the goodwill from all the nations and cultures.” See my story and photos on pages 6-7.

We have a restaurant in Lincoln call Rendang that offers a unique and tasty Malaysian cultural experience. See Larry Kubert’s review and photos on pages 20-21.

And more …

Lincoln G.O.L.D., a nonprofit founded and directed by Lincolnite Robin Netz, hosted 275 guests and raised over $100,000 at its eighth annual spring gala event. G.O.L.D. stands for Girls Organization for Leadership Development and provides educational and philanthropic opportunities for young women in high school. See our coverage on page 5.

A local fundraiser for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Dish & Bloom, brought in speaker Kimberly Schlegel Whitman – an author, magazine editor, frequent “Today Show” guest and lifestyle influencer who shared ideas and images from her most recent book, “A Loving Table,” showcasing entertainment customs and traditions from around the world. See more on pages 10-11.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.