We thank Journal Star photography intern Hayden Rooney for shooting our September L Magazine cover photo of Morgan Holen, the first full-time director of the nonprofit Women Investing in Nebraska.

A former Miss Nebraska, Holen’s first year of leadership as WIN’s director has helped the organization achieve several firsts, including a $200,000 milestone in fundraising to benefit a Nebraska nonprofit and a University of Nebraska project, and increasing WIN’s membership from 213 to 259.

Holen says she has had plenty of help from WIN’s founders and members, especially current WIN Chair Meg Lauerman, committee chairs and WIN’s membership, which ranges in age from the 20s to 90s. Read the details in my cover story on pages 14-15.

Around town

The sixth annual WingFest, organized by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United, had every imaginable variation of chicken wing that Lincoln had to offer. And plenty of paper towels. The result was a delicious night out that raised funds to develop creative learning spaces for Lincoln’s youth (see pages 6-7).

If you like barbecue, you’ll want to read Larry L. Kubert’s review of Mulberry BBQ, one of my favorite restaurants, on pages 18-19.

The Lincoln Medical Education Partnership celebrated its 50th anniversary with a bang, including a fireworks display, bounce houses, a Velcro wall, balloon and airbrush tattoo artists, music and other activities that kept over 300 guests entertained (see page 8).

Another medical organization, HopeSpoke, has a service dog named Summer who is bringing calmness and comfort to clients. A Domesti-PUP certified dog, Summer’s services were made possible by a grant from the Viking Foundation of Lincoln. See Mary Kath Roth’s story on pages 10-11.

The arts

This month’s visual arts feature focuses on artist Jamie Burmeister’s 4-inch bronze figures, which Burmeister calls “vermin,” who appear to perform various tasks like swinging from a rope with a paintbrush or pouring out buckets of paint to create acrylic paintings. The result takes his “What Color Is This?” exhibition into an examination of the artmaking process, illustrating in absurdly humorous fashion the oft-tedious effort and detailed consideration involved in creating art. See L. Kent Wolgamott’s story on pages 16-17.

This year’s Sept. 9 Art in the Garden at the Sunken Gardens promises the theme “Magical Mystery Tour” (page 9).

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.