Vann Price a leader and an inspiration for many women

We thank Lincoln Journal Star photographer Justin Wan for contributing our October cover photo of Vann Price, who wears two big hats at Lincoln Public Schools. Price is the supervisor of secondary personnel services and also the district’s director of equity, diversity and inclusion.

She also was honored in September with the Excellence in Education Award at the Journal Star’s 2022 Inspire Awards ceremony.

See the details in John Mabry’s cover story about this amazing woman and how she has inspired others on pages 14-15.

Volunteer extraordinaire

I had the pleasure of interviewing another incredible and caring woman, Susie Brown, who despite working full time as volunteer coordinator at History Nebraska, still finds time to coordinate the all-volunteer We Can Do This group, which feeds hungry kids at the F Street Community Center.

Brown started the group six years ago after her daughter, who worked at the center, told her that several kids who frequent the center did not eat all day. In addition to serving meals on weekends, the volunteer group provides a food pantry and personal care closet accessible to the kids all week.

Other services that have evolved include We Can Do This volunteers stuffing backpacks with school supplies for kids at the center. They also fill backpacks with handmade items and food for holiday celebrations. An Adopt-a-Family program provides meals for kids and their families at Christmas.

“While serving meals, we see additional needs, so we try to do whatever we can to make an impact," Brown said. “We also have an emergency fund for times when, for example, a child needs a pair of shoes.”

Lauren Durban, L Magazine parenting columnist who also volunteers for We Can Do This, said that Brown recently saw a woman walking down the street without any shoes. So Brown pulled her car over and literally gave the woman the shoes off her own feet.

See more about this extraordinary woman on pages 16-17.

And more …

Fundraiser coverage in this issue includes the Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk and Festival (pages 6-7), Tastes in the Tallgrass at Spring Creek Prairie (pages 8-9) and Threading Hope (page 10) for the Lincoln-based One Thread project that helps women in Congo.

Also in this issue, you’ll find L. Kent Wolgamott’s review of the “81 Works” exhibition at Kiechel Fine Art that marks landscape painter Keith Jacobshagen’s 81st birthday (pages 20-21).

And much more. Happy reading!

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.