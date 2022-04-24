Tom and Lisa Smith to be honored with Charity Award

Photographer Kelly Burken contributed our May cover photo of Lisa and Tom Smith outside of Lincoln Station in Lincoln’s Haymarket district.

Together, the Smiths have established a legacy as heart-forward philanthropists who give freely of their time, talent and treasure to the many causes and organizations they care about. This spring, they will be honored with the 2022 Charity Award at the Lincoln Community Foundation’s annual Donor Recognition Event. The award recognizes Lincoln’s most generous citizens for their leadership and philanthropy. See details in our cover story on pages 14-15.

Around town

Our Around Town section begins with the annual “I Love My Dog Expo,” which raised $42,700 for Domesti-PUPS program operations. My son John and I were among the 2,100 dog lovers who attended the two-day event, which included entertainment, training demonstrations, adoptable dogs at rescue booths and shopping at more than 50 vendors.

Among the many dog training demonstrations was a new one this year called a Lure Course, in which dogs chase a moving cloth "lure" attached to a cord that moves around the course on pulleys.

Domesti-PUPS provides therapy dog programs (Petting-PUPS, Reading-PUPS, Praising-PUPS) and a service dog program (Service-PUPS) that places service dogs to create more independent lives for children and adults with disabilities. See our coverage on pages 6-7.

Another fundraiser I enjoyed covering was the 11th annual Run for the Bridges at Wilderness Park, which attracted 110 nature lovers, including a few dogs, on a below-freezing but sunny morning. The event raised $3,200, which will go to the Lincoln Community Foundation, designated for Wilderness Park on Give to Lincoln Day to match the money. The funds will help make bridge repairs and replacements at the park. See my coverage on pages 8-9.

Along with the subsiding of COVID-19 case numbers in Lincoln and Lancaster County is, thankfully, the reemergence of fundraising events. See what’s coming up on page 11.

Also in this issue …

Be sure to see our Inspire Q&A featuring Tara Paulson, new CEO at the Rembolt Ludtke law firm (page 13), an interview with Jason Ball, new president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce (page 19), a restaurant review of Grey Whale (pages 16-17), figurative works from the collection at Sheldon Museum of Art (pages 20-21), tips from Doctor Photo (aka John Keller) on how to photograph fast-moving sports images or flying wildlife (pages 22-23), and much more.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.