The colorful history of the guys in red blazers (Sowers Club)

John F. Keller contributed our February L Magazine cover photo of (from left) John Campbell, Sowers Club of Lincoln president, and Dick Stephenson, Sowers Foundation Board president, at the site of the “Rocket House” project that the club has supported financially for 29 years.

The club has a colorful history that includes involvement in an ABC TV miniseries, providing student scholarships and more. See the details in Dennis Buckley’s cover story on pages 14-15.

Another feature story highlight in this issue tells the story of a new play titled “Predictor,” which will have its world premiere in Lincoln Feb. 10 at the Johnny Carson Theater, 11th and R streets.

The play gives inventor Meg Crane her due credit for inventing the home pregnancy test – 55 years later. It is written by playwright Jennifer Blackmer, who reconnected with an old friend from graduate school, Timothy Scholl – now executive artistic director of the Angels Theatre Company in Lincoln who directs the new play. See all the details in Mary Kay Roth’s story on pages 16-17.

Our Inspire Q&A highlights Jen Landis, creator of Pincurl Girls and assistant professor of graphic design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln among many other roles (page 13).

In our visual arts feature this month, L. Kent Wolgamott writes about Nebraska National Forest photographs by Dana Fritz, which are on display at the Great Plains Art Museum at 12th and Q streets through March 11. You’ll also find Fritz’s photos, which she shot before the big fire destroyed much of the manmade forest near Halsey last year, in her new book “Field Guide to a Hybrid Landscape,” published in January by the University of Nebraska Press’s Bison Books.

Not many fundraisers are scheduled in December due to the busy holiday season, but the fifth annual Miracle Night event raised record funding for Madonna. See the details and photos on pages 6-7. And now we enter a new season of fundraising events, some returning for the first time since COVID-19 hit Lincoln in early 2020! See upcoming fundraisers in our Party Planner on page 12.

And more …

Also in this issue, you’ll find Larry Kubert’s review of Tia Lety’s Salvadoran restaurant on pages 22-23; an eastern Nebraska route for the Tour de Nebraska bike ride fundraiser for the Nebraska Trails Foundation (page 8); a profile story about Alicia Reisinger, founder of Wax Buffalo (page 10); fascinating articles by our columnists and much more.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.