Tabitha project to unite seniors and students under one roof

On our cover, InterGenerational Steering Committee co-chairs Kathi and Mark Hesser, along with Christie Hinrichs (at right), Tabitha president and CEO, stand on the future site that both students and seniors will call home. Tabitha’s planned InterGenerational Living Center is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation.

The estimated $22.6 million project is planned to occupy what is now greenspace on the southwest corner of Tabitha’s main campus at 48th and L streets.

The Tabitha Foundation has initiated a two-phase fundraising campaign to raise $12.5 million, with $5 million secured to fund the beginning of construction in early 2022, and $7.5 million in fundraising to continue as construction is underway. Fundraising began in earnest in late April. Completed construction is targeted for the summer or fall of 2023, according to Hinrichs.

See pages 14-15 for more details. We thank John F. Keller of Keller Photography for shooting our November cover photo.

Inspire Women’s Leadership Awards

Fourteen women, including Woman of the Year Anitra Warrior, were honored Sept. 21 at the Inspire – Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards luncheon at Embassy Suites.