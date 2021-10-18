Tabitha project to unite seniors and students under one roof

On our cover, InterGenerational Steering Committee co-chairs Kathi and Mark Hesser, along with Christie Hinrichs (at right), Tabitha president and CEO, stand on the future site that both students and seniors will call home. Tabitha’s planned InterGenerational Living Center is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation.
The estimated $22.6 million project is planned to occupy what is now greenspace on the southwest corner of Tabitha’s main campus at 48th and L streets.
The Tabitha Foundation has initiated a two-phase fundraising campaign to raise $12.5 million, with $5 million secured to fund the beginning of construction in early 2022, and $7.5 million in fundraising to continue as construction is underway. Fundraising began in earnest in late April. Completed construction is targeted for the summer or fall of 2023, according to Hinrichs.
See pages 14-15 for more details. We thank John F. Keller of Keller Photography for shooting our November cover photo.
Inspire Women’s Leadership Awards
Fourteen women, including Woman of the Year Anitra Warrior, were honored Sept. 21 at the Inspire – Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards luncheon at Embassy Suites.
Warrior, a member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, started Morningstar Counseling more than a decade ago after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The firm serves people of all backgrounds but has a particular focus on Native people and partners with the Santee Sioux Nation and Walthill Public Schools, among other organizations. It has now expanded to nine locations and serves people throughout Nebraska through in-person and telehealth appointments. See more details on all the award winners on pages 6-7.
Around town in autumn
My wife ReNae and I enjoyed the Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser’s return to an in-person event this year at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center. We and other guests enjoyed the sights, sounds and flavors of a “prairie style” sunset dinner along with many other activities. See my coverage on pages 8-9.
Our son John joined us at Sip Nebraska, which returned to Lincoln’s Haymarket Park for the second consecutive year. Stacy Leners of Blur Parties, which plans and coordinates Sip Nebraska events, said she plans to continue to host the event in Lincoln each fall. See details and John’s photos on pages 10-11.
I appreciate your ideas
