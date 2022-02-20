Shank’s second act: UNL retiree becomes a playwright

Lincoln Journal Star staff photographer Gwyneth Roberts contributed our March cover photo of playwright Nancy Shank, whose new play “This Mortal Life Also” will show at the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ Carson Theater March 17-20. Shank, who has become a playwright after retiring as associate director of the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center, followed her interest in World War II-era German theologian and pacifist Dietrich Bonhoeffer and brought his character to life in the play.

“This whole experience has changed me,” Shank says. “It’s made me believe even more in the idea that we’re all creative, and that we should pursue our curiosities. All of this, for me, was about pursuing a curiosity, and I think the world would be a better place if we all allowed ourselves to pursue our curiosities and not squelch them, because they might lead to some really surprising places.”

Around town

Our Around Town section begins on pages 6-7 with Randy Bretz’s story about the Eastridge Food Pantry, which began 50 years ago as a closet of food for those in need, and became a dedicated building that not only provided food, but sparked a coming together of people and organizations.

Another “people helping people” article details the United Way/Combined Health Agencies Drive (CHAD) campaign, which raises millions of dollars every year for 64 health and human services agencies in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Thanks to anonymous donors, now through March 31 at midnight, all gifts to United Way from new donors will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000. See that story on page 9.

Also in this issue …

In what almost seems like a previous life, for 17 years I was an editor in Public Relations at Lincoln General Hospital and BryanLGH Medical Center, today known as Bryan Health. One nurse manager who struck me as being especially caring and innovative was Ruth Van Gerpen, who retired Jan. 14 after a 45-year nursing career. Read Susie McMullen Bruning’s story about Van Gerpen’s amazing career on pages 18-19.

COVID got you feeling cooped up? Read Jim Winnerman’s story about scenic byways across America – and in Nebraska – on pages 16-17.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

