Pat Leach committed to community literacy, central library

On our cover is Pat Leach, a 40-year champion of Lincoln City Libraries, the past 13 years as director. In our cover story, Jodi Fuson highlights Leach’s roles and commitment to community literacy and a central library in Lincoln.
Just a stone’s throw away from the existing library in the mixed-use Pershing Center redevelopment block, Leach envisions the new central library as a three-story Lincoln landmark that will combine both function and beauty. The library board hopes to have a bond issue to propose to voters in 2022. A big design focus will be including more places for the public to meet, as well as spaces that encourage play for families and taking home books.
Perhaps to no one’s surprise, Leach is a passionate reader herself, and has been instrumental in bringing about many other library system enhancements. See the details on pages 14-15. We thank Journal Star photographer Gwyneth Roberts for shooting our October cover photo.
Our Inspire Q&A article (page 13) features another local woman leader, Susan Larson Rodenburg, president and CEO of SLR Communications. Susan has been involved in local and statewide hiker/biker trail development, bicycle tours, the Plan Forward 2050 Community Committee and a host of other community service activities.
And on pages 6-7, Randy Bretz highlights the Journal Star’s own Cindy Lange-Kubick, now retired after 25 years as Lincoln Life columnist.
Around town
My wife ReNae, son John and I enjoyed attending the ninth annual Art in the Garden on Sept. 11, though it could have been even more enjoyable without the 96-degree heat. Master Gardeners Steve Nosal and Alice Reed did another superb job of creating the Sunken Gardens’ theme, this year “Ruby Slippers,” with patterns and colors from L. Frank Baum’s classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” The gardens provided a colorful setting for the event’s art, much of which reflected the theme. See our coverage on pages 8-9.
Also on the local art scene, L. Kent Wolgamott highlights a striking, creepy horror movie poster exhibition on display at Nebraska Wesleyan University now through Halloween. And Maureen Ose brings us up to speed on Abendmusik’s 50th anniversary season, which features eight performances offered free of charge, both in person at First-Plymouth Church and online.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.