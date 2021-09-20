Pat Leach committed to community literacy, central library

Around town

My wife ReNae, son John and I enjoyed attending the ninth annual Art in the Garden on Sept. 11, though it could have been even more enjoyable without the 96-degree heat. Master Gardeners Steve Nosal and Alice Reed did another superb job of creating the Sunken Gardens’ theme, this year “Ruby Slippers,” with patterns and colors from L. Frank Baum’s classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” The gardens provided a colorful setting for the event’s art, much of which reflected the theme. See our coverage on pages 8-9.

Also on the local art scene, L. Kent Wolgamott highlights a striking, creepy horror movie poster exhibition on display at Nebraska Wesleyan University now through Halloween. And Maureen Ose brings us up to speed on Abendmusik’s 50th anniversary season, which features eight performances offered free of charge, both in person at First-Plymouth Church and online.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

