Parks director Lynn Johnson: retired and admired

Photographer Stacy Ideus contributed our June cover photo of Lynn Johnson, who will retire June 1 after serving 22 years as director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation. In the photo, Johnson is standing in front of artist George Gaudet’s buffalo statue at Pioneers Park.

See testimonials about Johnson’s leadership from donors, colleagues, family members, partners and Lincoln’s four most recent mayors – whose lives have all been touched, inspired and changed by knowing and working with Johnson – in our cover story on pages 14-15.

Maggie Stuckey-Ross, executive director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation, is Johnson’s newly appointed successor as Lincoln’s Parks and Rec director and wrote our cover story.

Around town

The ninth annual Sip Nebraska event, which celebrates Nebraska wines, craft beers and spirits, returned to Mahoney State Park May 6-7 for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic health mandates at state parks from 2020-21. One fun new activity at Sip was goat yoga. Sheila Palmquist of the Lincoln Yoga Center mentioned the idea last year to Stacy Leners, Sip event planner from Blur Parties, and convinced her that the calming, humorous and positive effects that goats have on people would be a welcome respite from the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From what I saw, Palmquist’s assessment is correct. From their yoga positions, participants took selfies with goats, petted them and laughed at their antics. Several yogis even lined up on their hands and knees so a goat could walk across their backs.

The goats were provided by Shepherd’s Rest Goat & Sheep Rescue of Pickrell, which benefited from donations at Sip. See our event coverage on pages 6-7.

Along with still relatively low COVID-19 case numbers in Lincoln and Lancaster County has been, thankfully, the reemergence of fundraising events. See which events are coming up on page 12 – including today’s Give to Lincoln Day!

Art activities

The LUXe party and art auction celebrated 45 years of LUX Center for the Arts with record fundraising of $187,000 to support LUX’s education, exhibition, artist-in-residence and outreach programs (see pages 8-9). L. Kent Wolgamott reviewed a new art exhibit of Aaron Holz abstractions now showing at Kiechel Fine Art (pages 16-17). And, learn about the upcoming Lincoln Arts Festival (page 17).

Also in this issue …

Be sure to see our Inspire Q&A featuring Maribel Cruz of Talent Plus (page 13), a restaurant review of Villa Amore (pages 22-23) and much more.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

