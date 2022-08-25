OLLI at UNL fills void in lifelong learning for seniors

We thank photographer John F. Keller for contributing our September cover photo. Pictured on the cover are (from left) Helen Meeks, Advisory Council chair for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL); De Tonack, Advisory Council vice chair; and Bob Michl, program director, standing by the “Ascot” sculpture by Jeff Fauser on UNL’s East Campus.

OLLI at UNL fulfills lifelong learning needs for those age 50 and over through classes, social and cultural events, interest groups and travel opportunities. While gathering details for this cover story, I enjoyed visiting with the group on the cover, and later with retiree Teri Hlava, a former educator who said she “felt a vacuum” about a year after retiring. “I have always loved to learn, and I needed to learn new things,” she said.

She filled that void by joining OLLI at UNL in 2019, and she already has selected seven courses, three special interest groups and two tours for OLLI’s upcoming Fall Term 1, which starts Monday, Aug. 29, and continues through Oct. 10.

Having reached a certain age, I have become increasingly interested in OLLI at UNL and plan to join the program with my wife ReNae. See more OLLI details in my cover story on pages 14-15.

Fun at fundraisers

In this issue, we cover fundraisers like WingFest (pages 6-7), which featured some of Lincoln’s best chicken wings and helped raise funds to develop creative learning spaces for Lincoln youth; and St. Monica’s Amazing Chase (page 10), which raised funds to directly impact women who are struggling with substance use disorders and mental health issues in our community. The Chase consists of teams of four who use clues to guide them around Lincoln to complete zany challenges.

With cooler weather coming in September, several fundraisers have been planned. See what’s coming up in our Party Planner on page 11.

Venturing out

With the return of Husker football season, you may want to check out Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar-East, which provides both family dining and watching sports. See the details in Larry Kubert’s review on pages 20-21.

Art lovers will want to see “Storyville,” an exhibition that highlights the intersection of abstraction, allusion and depiction at the Sheldon Museum of Art (pages 16-17).

And if you’re seeking a new travel destination, check out Susie McMullen Bruning’s story about the Yellowstone and nearby Grand Teton national parks on pages 18-19.

I appreciate your ideas

