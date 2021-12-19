New coalition formed to match mentors with organizations

Photographer John F. Keller contributed our January cover photo in Lincoln’s Haymarket District. Those pictured are (from left) Natavia Jones, youth development programs coordinator, YWCA Lincoln; Elton Edmond, executive director, Mentoring Plus; Kyle Bishop, recruitment coordinator, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln; Dustin Oltman, program director, City Impact; and Jim Bennett, executive director, TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln. All are part of a new Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition that will launch a campaign in January to match mentors to local organizations.
What began as a year-long initiative to create the coalition, and to map mentoring services in Lincoln, has become a cohort of passionate individuals representing the nonprofits that connect kids to adults who can change their lives. See the details in Clover Frederick’s cover story on pages 14-15.
Helpful students
Also in this edition, you can learn about a small but mighty grassroots organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln called Students Together Against Cancer (STAC). This holiday season, STAC is celebrating an impressive milestone: the group’s 100th grant recipient, which means STAC has contributed over $40,000 to cancer patients since it began almost a decade ago. While many other nonprofits aim at finding a cancer cure, STAC focuses on providing emotional and financial support by relieving everyday stressors of life. See the details on pages 16-17.
Another UNL student effort featured in this edition is Project Funway, a runway show of fashions created with repurposed and reimagined materials and modeled by students and others from the community to raise funds for Fresh Start Home, a transitional shelter for women who are homeless and working to achieve self-sufficiency. See the story and photos on pages 10-11.
‘Tis the season
My wife ReNae and son John joined me in covering Zoo Lights Powered by LES at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, which continues through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24-25). A new feature this year is a section with 190 hanging vines of lights that change color over a 250-foot path. Proceeds support the zoo and animals through the winter. See my story and John’s photos on pages 8-9.
I also enjoyed visiting with organizers and designers as they decorated Christmas trees for Starry Nights, a fundraiser at Gateway Mall for People’s City Mission. See my story and photos on pages 6-7.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.