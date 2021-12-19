New coalition formed to match mentors with organizations

Another UNL student effort featured in this edition is Project Funway, a runway show of fashions created with repurposed and reimagined materials and modeled by students and others from the community to raise funds for Fresh Start Home, a transitional shelter for women who are homeless and working to achieve self-sufficiency. See the story and photos on pages 10-11.

‘Tis the season

My wife ReNae and son John joined me in covering Zoo Lights Powered by LES at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, which continues through Dec. 30 (except Dec. 24-25). A new feature this year is a section with 190 hanging vines of lights that change color over a 250-foot path. Proceeds support the zoo and animals through the winter. See my story and John’s photos on pages 8-9.

I also enjoyed visiting with organizers and designers as they decorated Christmas trees for Starry Nights, a fundraiser at Gateway Mall for People’s City Mission. See my story and photos on pages 6-7.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

