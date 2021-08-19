MilkWorks celebrates 20 years of breastfeeding support

On our September cover is Dr. Kathy Leeper, who has been with MilkWorks since it opened 20 years ago. MilkWorks is a nonprofit dedicated to creating a healthier community by helping mothers breastfeed their babies, like the baby Dr. Leeper is holding – Gabriella, three-week-old daughter of Maritza and Alex Asboe.
Leeper explains in our cover story how 20 years ago, a small group of mothers who all worked in maternal child health created MilkWorks.
“We wanted to put ourselves out of business,” she said, adding that while there is more knowledge and community support for breastfeeding today than 20 years ago, the complexity of what MilkWorks does has increased.
Julia McQuillan, who along with daughter Thea were among the first families to visit MilkWorks in 2001, also comments in our cover story. See the details on pages 14-15. We thank John F. Keller for shooting our September cover photo.
Speaking of women leaders, our Inspire Q&A article (page 13) features Aakriti Agrawal, data governance analyst at Ameritas and co-founder of Girls Code Lincoln. The seventh annual Inspire Awards ceremony is coming up Sept. 21 at Embassy Suites (see Party Planner on page 12).
Around town
The Sheldon Museum of Art unveiled its new exhibition, “Point of Departure: Abstraction 1958-Present,” on Aug. 13. See L. Kent Wolgamott’s review of the exhibition and photos on pages 16-17.
Also in this issue, on pages 18-19 we highlight seven local honorees who were inducted into the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame during a July 17 ceremony in Lincoln’s historic Pla Mor Ballroom. Proceeds from the event will fund musical instruments for children.
Looking for a new restaurant to try? Mughil’s Indian Cuisine, a southwest Lincoln eatery, offers unique South Indian fare. The family-owned restaurant opened in 2020. See pages 10-11 for Larry Kubert’s review.
And if you like wine and dogs, it’s hard to beat the Wine & Howl fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors at Deer Springs Winery. I attended that event with my wife ReNae and son John on July 25. It was good to see the return of dog rescue services, local animal welfare groups and pet-related companies that were absent from the 2020 event due to the pandemic. Our coverage is on pages 6-7.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.