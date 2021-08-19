MilkWorks celebrates 20 years of breastfeeding support

Also in this issue, on pages 18-19 we highlight seven local honorees who were inducted into the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame during a July 17 ceremony in Lincoln’s historic Pla Mor Ballroom. Proceeds from the event will fund musical instruments for children.

Looking for a new restaurant to try? Mughil’s Indian Cuisine, a southwest Lincoln eatery, offers unique South Indian fare. The family-owned restaurant opened in 2020. See pages 10-11 for Larry Kubert’s review.

And if you like wine and dogs, it’s hard to beat the Wine & Howl fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors at Deer Springs Winery. I attended that event with my wife ReNae and son John on July 25. It was good to see the return of dog rescue services, local animal welfare groups and pet-related companies that were absent from the 2020 event due to the pandemic. Our coverage is on pages 6-7.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com. I’m away from my work phone while working from home until the Journal Star’s new building in the Telegraph district is ready, but if you prefer to call me at 402-473-2644, I do check my messages. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

