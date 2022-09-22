Metzger to retire after decades as a voice for victims

We thank Lincoln Journal Star photography intern Noah Riffe for contributing our October cover photo of Marcee Metzger, executive director of Voices of Hope. Metzger plans to retire after more than 40 years of providing a safety net for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, and hope for a brighter future.

In 1976, as a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, Metzger answered her first call on a rape crisis line. In 1978, she testified at the National Civil Rights Consultation on Spouse Abuse before Congress. That same year, Congress passed domestic violence legislation that made money available for services and shelters.

As a graduate student, Metzger coordinated the Women’s Resource Center on the UNL campus, which offered counseling, sexual harassment support, child care and women’s health resources.

In 1989, Metzger became executive director of the Rape/Spouse Abuse Crisis Center, which changed its name to Voices of Hope in 2007. During her 33 years as executive director, she has met with thousands of women at hospitals and Voices of Hope, which provides confidential crisis intervention services.

Metzger’s mission for nearly five decades has been to speak on behalf of the abused and be a champion for education, collaboration and solutions. See more details in our cover story on pages 14-15.

Around town

My family and I attended Art in the Garden, which experienced rain for the first time in the event’s 10-year history. The Lincoln Arts Council pitched in 10 additional tents, but by 1 p.m. the showers had stopped and attendees enjoyed an unseasonably cool afternoon in the 60s with art, live music and the beautiful Sunken Gardens, which were designed with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme by gardeners Steve Nosal and Alice Reed. See our coverage on pages 6-7.

On page 9, we announce Mayor’s Arts Award winners who will be honored Oct. 28.

Also in this issue, you’ll find coverage of the Second Chances Matter benefit concert for Bridges to Hope, which provides services to men and women being released from incarceration (pages 8-9); and of the CEDARS Back to School Bash, which received a helping hand from Rembolt Ludtke law firm volunteers (page 10).

Photo art

L. Kent Wolgamott reviews the “Wayfaring Strangers” exhibition in which photographer Michael Farrell captures the pandemic era in portraits (pages 18-19). Also, Ask Doctor Photo guru John F. Keller tells us how to prevent and fix distorted images as a matter of perspective (pages 20-21).

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.