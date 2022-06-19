Matt Talbot K&O plans $1.15 million addition in 30th year

Photographer John F. Keller contributed our July cover photo of (from left) Alynn Sampson, board president for Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach; Susanne Blue, executive director; and Lori Wellman, development director, standing ready come rain or shine with umbrellas at the site where Matt Talbot’s $1.15 million addition will be constructed during the agency’s 30th anniversary year.

Plans call for a 900-square-foot addition comprising offices, a garage, storage areas, and space for conferences and training. Blue said roughly 60% of the addition’s cost is already covered thanks to a $250,000 grant from Lancaster County through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and $500,000 in a capital reserve fund, “so our actual fundraising goal is $400,000,” she said, adding that both the facility’s kitchen and outreach efforts will be strengthened by the expansion.

Read all the details in our cover story on pages 14-15.

Performing arts

Friends of Opera members and guests were treated to a soiree at the home of Joan Hruza, 2501 Sheridan Blvd., featuring eight performances by University of Nebraska-Lincoln opera students, a student alum and UNL staff members.

“Due to COVID-19, we have not been able to have our annual fundraising gala in the fall for the past two years,” explained Ann Moore, Friends of Opera board president. “This was a new event this year designed to be an outreach and thank-you to our Friends of Opera members and their guests.”

See my coverage on pages 6-7.

Other performing arts featured in this issue include an unveiling of the Lied Center’s upcoming season that will feature more than 30 events, including top artists and ensembles from around the world in dance, classical music, jazz, musical theater, family, illusion and more. See details on page 11.

A three-day reunion and concert performance by the Abendmusik Chorus celebrated its 50th year at First-Plymouth Church. See page 18 for details.

In the visual arts, L. Kent Wolgamott reviewed “Surface Impressions” exhibitions at Lux and Constellation Studios (pages 20-21), and the Sheldon Art Association honored Candy and Tom Henning with the Sheldon Award at “Evening of Lights,” a gala that supports the Sheldon Museum of Art.

Also in this issue …

Be sure to see our Inspire Q&A featuring Dr. Susan Fritz (page 13), a restaurant review of Cooks Café (page 19), the all-volunteer nonprofit Orphan Grain Train (pages 16-17), fundraisers supporting the Capital Humane Society (pages 8-9) and GIRLPowR (page 10) and much more.

I appreciate your ideas

