Lincoln nonprofits celebrate helping immigrants, refugees

We thank photographer John F. Keller for contributing our December cover photo of (front to back) Rosemay “Rose” Onyango, Sakeena Nazari, Cecilia Vargas and Kelly Ross. Ross is founder and executive director of ECHO Collective, a nonprofit organization that helps women immigrants and refugees create businesses in Lincoln.

See Mary Kay Roth’s cover story for details about this nonprofit and some of the women entrepreneurs it has empowered on pages 14-15.

Another Lincoln nonprofit that helps immigrants and refugees, Lincoln Literacy, celebrated its 50th anniversary with an Oct. 27 gala event that included international food and entertainment.

The event raised $50,000 to support the classes Lincoln Literacy offers free of charge. Students spoke at the event about how Lincoln Literacy positively impacted their lives, and Clay Naff, retiring executive director, introduced Bryan Seck, who took over the executive director position Oct. 28. See details and photos on pages 6-7.

In keeping with the international theme, Larry Kubert visited with Tiru Ethiopian Restaurant owners Shimelis Gebru and Aynalem Demissie, who talked about how family heritage and a love of cooking drive their passion for managing the restaurant. See Kubert’s review and photos on page 21.

Hoots and howls

Enjoying the final warm days of the season, hundreds of supporters attended outdoor fundraisers last month. Hoot ‘n’ Howl Fest at Spring Creek Prairie south of Denton connected guests with music, nature and night sky magic. See details and photos on page 11.

Boo at the Zoo, a five-night trick-or-treat fundraiser at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, set an attendance record and raised funds to support the zoo and its animals. It was fun to visit briefly with retired Journal Star sportswriter Ken Hambleton, who volunteers as an engineer for the zoo train, during our coverage of that event. See my story and son John’s photos on pages 8-9.

Lincoln-area residents gathered at Haymarket Park to participate in this year’s Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raised $120,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. See details and photos on page 10.

And more …

Also in this issue, you’ll find upcoming fundraising events (page 12), a Q&A with an inspiring woman (Ashley Abramson of Hausmann Construction, page 13), a travel story about Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks (pages 16-17), L. Kent Wolgamott’s review of Michael James’ “Fast Forward” art exhibition at WallSpace-LNK (pages 18-19), our food, Scotch whisky and gardening columns, and more. Happy reading!

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.