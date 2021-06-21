Lincoln family gets the Head Start of a lifetime

On the cover, Tiana Williams and her family celebrate in front of the Community Action Head Start office at 2301 O St. Head Start has provided her children with early education and helped all family members reach their goals through support services.

For Williams, the past five years have been full of change. Raising three children, volunteering her time and leadership, graduating from college, purchasing a home and more have all been part of her story. Every step of the way, there have been some constants: her determination, and support from Community Action Head Start. See the details in our cover story on pages 14-15.

We thank Fran Gardler, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our lively July cover photo.

It’s outdoor events season!

With COVID-19 numbers declining and warmer weather here, outdoor events have returned. One event that traditionally takes place indoors, the Lincoln Food Bank’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, was conducted outdoors in a drive-thru format for the second consecutive year. The event raised more than $70,000, enabling the Food Bank to provide an estimated 210,000 future meals to neighbors facing hunger in its 16-county service area in southeast Nebraska. See my coverage on page 10.