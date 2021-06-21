Lincoln family gets the Head Start of a lifetime

On the cover, Tiana Williams and her family celebrate in front of the Community Action Head Start office at 2301 O St. Head Start has provided her children with early education and helped all family members reach their goals through support services.
For Williams, the past five years have been full of change. Raising three children, volunteering her time and leadership, graduating from college, purchasing a home and more have all been part of her story. Every step of the way, there have been some constants: her determination, and support from Community Action Head Start. See the details in our cover story on pages 14-15.
We thank Fran Gardler, Journal Star photographer, for shooting our lively July cover photo.
It’s outdoor events season!
With COVID-19 numbers declining and warmer weather here, outdoor events have returned. One event that traditionally takes place indoors, the Lincoln Food Bank’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, was conducted outdoors in a drive-thru format for the second consecutive year. The event raised more than $70,000, enabling the Food Bank to provide an estimated 210,000 future meals to neighbors facing hunger in its 16-county service area in southeast Nebraska. See my coverage on page 10.
Another annual event, Jazz in June, returned live and in person at the Sheldon Sculpture Garden. After being forced online in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual concert series returned to in-person shows every Tuesday in June. Several attendees at the June 8 performance said they were glad to be back on their lawn chairs and blankets for Jazz in June. My son John and I enjoyed a performance by Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns. See our coverage on pages 6-7.
You can still attend the final Jazz in June concert Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. when Lincoln’s Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal perform their unique brand of funk and soul at the Sheldon Sculpture Garden.
Speaking of in-person performing arts, Lincolnite Shari True, a well-known choreographer of children’s ballets, created and premiered an original ballet based on the “Alice in Wonderland” classic novel May 27-28 at the Lied Center. See details on page 11.
Upcoming fundraising events are listed in Party Planner on page 12.
You’ll also find some Lincoln history in this month’s L Magazine with a story about Stransky Park’s namesake, Leonard Stransky, on pages 16-17, and another story about downtown Lincoln in the 1950s on pages 18-19.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.