Junior League celebrates 100 years of making an impact

On our March cover, holding warm clothing available to students through the Junior League of Lincoln's Clothesline project are (from left) Elizabeth Everett, JLL executive vice president; Hannah Norman, JLL president; and Jena Donahue, JLL president-elect. Now in its 100th year, JLL has benefited many local nonprofits with fundraising and service projects.
Over several decades, the women raised money – and lots of it – to launch and expand services at various nonprofits that still exist today, such as the People’s City Mission, Belmont and Malone Community Centers, Child Guidance Center (now HopeSpoke) and Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
Learn about how JLL has changed through the years and its current projects in Clover Frederick’s cover story on this website. We thank Journal Star photographer Ken Ferriera for shooting this month’s cover photo.
Giving
In this issue, you’ll find several other examples of community giving. The Lincoln Arts Council awarded project grants to 10 nonprofit arts organizations with underwriting provided by the Ken Good Beautification Fund. The Viking Foundation recently awarded grants to nine nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County (see details for both articles on this website).
The Lincoln Community Foundation has been selected to participate in a national cohort of foundations forming an aligned action network called NEON (Nexus for Equity + Opportunity Nationwide). LCF President Barbara Bartle says being a network member will help the Foundation build on its commitment to increase equity of opportunity in Lincoln (see details on this website).
Safe travel in the great outdoors
If you have an itch to do some safe travel and you enjoy nature and wildlife, see our story about where you can see bison herds in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and other states. Long before there were Nebraskans, bison was the dominant species on the prairie for millions of years. See more details on this website.
Another outdoor adventure occurred recently when runners Susie McMullen Bruning and friend Sue Dobson spotted a great horned owl with a broken wing while on their way to Wilderness Park for a trail run. After a trip to the Fontenelle Forest Recovery Center and another trip to the Raptor Conservation Alliance in Elmwood, Nebraska, the majestic creature is recovering. See the story on this website.
Dining
Ready for some great ready-to-go family takeout meals? See Larry Kubert’s feature story about Lazlo's Dinner on the Run, FireWorks Feast and Venue at Home on this website.
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.