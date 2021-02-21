Junior League celebrates 100 years of making an impact

Safe travel in the great outdoors

If you have an itch to do some safe travel and you enjoy nature and wildlife, see our story about where you can see bison herds in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and other states. Long before there were Nebraskans, bison was the dominant species on the prairie for millions of years. See more details on this website.

Another outdoor adventure occurred recently when runners Susie McMullen Bruning and friend Sue Dobson spotted a great horned owl with a broken wing while on their way to Wilderness Park for a trail run. After a trip to the Fontenelle Forest Recovery Center and another trip to the Raptor Conservation Alliance in Elmwood, Nebraska, the majestic creature is recovering. See the story on this website.

Dining

Ready for some great ready-to-go family takeout meals? See Larry Kubert’s feature story about Lazlo's Dinner on the Run, FireWorks Feast and Venue at Home on this website.

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0